Rutgers hires Gary Redus as next women's basketball head coach

Rutgers has hired LSU assistant coach Gary Redus as their next women’s basketball head coach, sources told On3.

Redus has spent the last four seasons working with the Tigers under Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey. He’s widely known as one of the top recruiters in the women’s basketball game, bringing in several top classes since his arrival in Baton Rouge.

He has also assisted in the development of several guards in his time at LSU.

This will mark Redus’ first head coaching gig, but he also spent time at both Vanderbilt and SMU as an assistant coach.

Rutgers president William Tate also came from LSU, so there’s a level of familiarity.