Ryan Coleman-Williams opens up on sophomore slump at Alabama, renewed focus

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams recently opened up on his sophomore year struggles. After a breakout freshman season, Coleman-Williams went through the cliché sophomore slump.

However, there was more to it according to the Crimson Tide star. The weight of expectations, plus injuries in 2025, took their toll.

Now with a renewed focus, a new name and a new number, Coleman-Williams could return to form. It seems the focus this off-season is on just one thing: being the best.

“I wasn’t able to focus on why people wanted me to do those things: Because I’m pretty good at football. And last offseason, I really didn’t have a chance to focus on that because there were so many other places I was getting pulled left and right,” Coleman-Williams said, via The Athletic’s David Ubben. “I can only look myself in the mirror and say you gotta do better. That’s what I’m doing this offseason.”

Last year, Coleman-Williams had 49 catches for 689 yards, four touchdowns and 14.1 yards per catch. That was over the course of 14 games. As a freshman, he was better: 48 catches for 865 yards, eight touchdowns and 18 yards per catch.

“It wasn’t just one thing,” Coleman-Williams said. “That takes a toll on you physically. I was more than 90 percent but it was a matter of that confidence. Imagine, as soon as you’re over it. You’re good. Then it’s something else. That’s where my mental was.”

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer knows every player is a work in progress and Coleman-Williams is no exception. But he still has the talent to unlock a new gear and be back in the same breath as Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith, the consensus top pass catcher in college football.

“You’re still learning with him,” DeBoer said. “You’re trying to expand his game and use him in more ways, so he isn’t in just one spot. Along with that, you’re trying to figure out, ‘OK, how much is too much?’ And the quarterback and receiver have to be on the same page.”

As a member of the Class of 2024, Coleman-Williams was a five-star-plus recruit out of Saraland (Ala.) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in the state, the No. 3 wide receiver in the class and the No. 5 overall prospect in the class.