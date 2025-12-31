Ryan Wingo injury update: ESPN reveals troubling news about Texas WR after leaving Citrus Bowl

After leaving the Citrus Bowl against Michigan, Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo was seen on the sidelines walking with a noticeable limp, ESPN’s Alyssa Lang reported. He spent time in the injury tent before setting his helmet down after trying to get on the exercise bike.

Wingo appeared shaken up after a play with 9:26 to go in the third quarter and headed toward the bench. He was not on the field for the ensuing possession, though he was getting work in on the sideline.

At the time of his departure, Wingo had four receptions for 64 yards to lead Texas. Lang said he was “noticeably hobbled” while walking around the sidelines with his return in question.

“Arch Manning is without one of his favorite targets from this season right now, and he was for much of his last offensive drive,” Lang reported late in the third quarter. “Ryan Wingo spent a lot of time in the tent. He’s been walking around for the last 10 minutes or so, noticeably hobbled. He tried to get on the bike, he’s tried to get back off.

“He did just put his helmet down all the way on the other side of the field, and he’s up on the line cheering for his teammates. It doesn’t look like he’s coming back in anytime soon.”

Ryan Wingo emerged as Texas’ top WR in 2025

Ryan Wingo, a former four-star recruit, entered Wednesday’s game as Texas’ leading receiver, totaling 50 receptions for 770 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season. He made his biggest impact in the thrilling victory at Mississippi State when he had five catches for 184 yards as the Longhorns came back to get the win in overtime.

The expectation was Wingo would take on an even more prominent role in the offense during Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl. DeAndre Moore opted out of the game and announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal after becoming Texas’ second-leading receiver during the regular season. Moore had 38 catches for 532 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.

Texas entered Wednesday’s bowl game with a 9-3 overall record, including a rivalry victory over Texas A&M to close out the regular season. The Citrus Bowl marked a matchup between two up-and-coming young quarterbacks in Manning and Bryce Underwood, and it lived up to the billing as both teams’ offenses were on full display.