Former Saint Mary’s forward Paulius Murauskas has signed with Arizona State, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Murauskas is following his head coach Randy Bennett, who accepted an offer to take the reins at Arizona State after the school fired Bobby Hurley.

Murauskas started in all but one of his 33 appearances for the Gaels this past season. The 6-foot-8 standout averaged 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 32.2 minutes per game. He shot 48.2% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

For his efforts, Paulius Murasukas was named an All-WCC First-Team selection. He also earned this honor in the 2024-25 season. Murauskas transferred to Saint Mary’s ahead of the 2024-25 campaign after spending his true freshman year at Arizona.

He only recorded 23 appearances for the Wildcats. He averaged 2.7 points in 5.1 minutes per game.

Paulius Murauskas is originally from Lithuania. Before entering the collegiate ranks in the United States, Murauskas spent three years in the LKL, the top basketball league in Lithuania. Murauskas also represented Lithuania in the FIBA U18 European Championships, leading the entire tournament in scoring.

At the time of his commitment to Arizona State, Murauskas was the No. 8 overall player and No. 3 power forward in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. With Murauskas by his side, Randy Bennet is excited for his debut campaign at the helm of ASU.

“It was going to take a special situation for us to leave Saint Mary’s, and I am energized, driven, and focused on taking over Sun Devil Basketball, a program I am very familiar with and grew up watching,” Bennett said. “We are in the best basketball conference in the nation and I look forward to the opportunity and am excited to meet everyone who wants to help this program reach our goals in the new landscape. My staff and I will be ready for the challenge.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.