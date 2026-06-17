Sam Leavitt injury update: Lane Kiffin reveals LSU QB is 'pretty much at full strength' following offseason procedure

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin gave an extremely positive injury update on quarterback Sam Leavitt during Wednesday’s episode of ‘In The Bayou with Tyrann Mathieu.’

Leavitt, who transferred from Arizona State to LSU this offseason, underwent an operation in early April to have pins removed from his foot. The pins remained in his foot from a surgery he underwent late last year. He had been limited for spring camp, but now seems to be a full go with LSU‘s season opener just 80 days out.

“He’s doing well. He’s been out there at pretty much full strength now,” Kiffin said about Leavitt. “[Sam’s] got a really good arm. Really smart. He’s just in there grinding all the time on stuff. NFL mindset quarterback from a preparation standpoint. Now we’ve just got to put everything together in year one a little bit late, because now he’s finally cleared now with a lot of new pieces around him. It’s going to be a big summer and fall camp.”

Sam Leavitt was top-ranked player in Transfer Portal this offseason

Across two seasons at Arizona State, Leavitt passed for 4,513 yards and 34 touchdowns with just nine interceptions. He led the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history in 2024, and was the top ranked player in the Transfer Portal this offseason. With Leavitt at the helm (and hopefully health), LSU is seeking a return to the Playoff for the first time since 2019.

“I think the health of Sam Leavitt is something we should probably be paying more attention to and talking about,” SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic said, via On3’s Crain & Cone.. “For some reason, people are sort of bypassing that and swiping left at that. I don’t really get it because he didn’t compete much in spring; he had another surgery. This is an injury, in the past, for other people, that has been reoccurring to a certain extent. So, you have to have some question marks next to it going into the season.”

Leavitt looks to become the latest elite quarterback to excel under Kiffin’s guidance, joining the likes of Trinidad Chambliss, Jaxson Dart, Matt Corral, and Matt Barkley. With Kiffin promising to bring home a National Championship at some point later on the same podcast, Leavitt will have to play at the level he was at in 2024 in order for the Tigers to punch their ticket back to the Playoff.