San Antonio Spurs star Devin Vassell credits South Gwinnett (Ga.) legend Lou Williams

With the San Antonio Spurs currently taking on the New York Knicks in the NBA finals, Spurs star Devin Vassell reflected on his history with Gwinnett in an interview with the Players’ Tribune. Vassell, who grew up in the community, attended Suwanee Peachtree Ridge (Ga.)

Growing up in Gwinnett County, the Spurs star revealed his inspiration during his varsity days and onwards was Comets legend Lou Willams. Following the conclusion of his varsity career, Williams was the leading scorer in Georgia high school basketball history.

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“Every hooper got that one guy from their hometown that made them fall in love with the game. Everybody got that guy. For me? That was Lou Will. Lou went to South Gwinnett, so when I was growing up, all I heard was story after story about him.” Vassell revealed in an interview with the Players Tribune.

Helping to guide the Comets to a 5A state title in his junior year, South Gwinnett overcame Tifton Tift County (Ga.) in the championship final. By the end of his career, he had totaled over 3,390 career points, choosing to declare for the NBA instead of playing D1 basketball.

To honor his accolades, William’s varsity school presented him with more than just a shirt retirement. Renaming their entire gym as “LouWillVille”, forever etching him in Gwinnett history in 2020.

“They used to start off pretty much every game with a lob play to Lou. He’d get an early look at the rim and score. Right out the gate. The crowd would already be standing in the bleachers before the ball dropped through the hoop. Everybody had seen it happen enough times to know it was going in. I’ll never forget how the gym would go crazy for like the whole game.” Vassell stated in his interview.

Unlike Williams, the Spurs guard never had his championship moment. However, he did have experience as the leading man in his senior year, averaging 21.6 points and reaching the Elite Eight of the GHSA Class AAAAAAA state championship. And with his current NBA career, he has had the same impact on other fans that Williams had on him.

“He gives our guys hope that they can be the next guy,” Peachtree Ridge head coach Jordan Griffin told WSBTV Atlanta news.

And at just 25, Vassell can also do something Williams never did in his seventeen-year NBA career. Despite having multiple accolades, including being a three-time NBA sixth man of the year, the Spurs star’s inspiration never won a title. Meanwhile, San Antonio is currently up by a significant amount in New York as they hope to tie the Finals, with Vassell shooting 12 points.