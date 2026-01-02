San Diego State EDGE Trey White plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. He’ll spend his senior season elsewhere.

White played high school football at Eastlake (Chula Vista, CA), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1798 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that complies all major recruiting media services.

Last season White amassed 47 total tackles and seven sacks. All in all over four seasons with the Aztecs he’s accumulated 123 total tackles, 19.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

Where he ends up next remains to be seen. Regardless, after giving his last four years to San Diego State, White will be ready, willing and able to contribute for whichever team he chooses.

Meanwhile, the NCAA Division I Administrative Committee passed dates for the one-time-only college football transfer portal back earlier in October. As it stands, the 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days. It’ll span Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA announced.

Moving forward, the entire Division I football notification of transfer windows is slated for Jan 2-16. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams still playing would have 5 days beginning the day after their team’s final game to enter the transfer portal.

Additionally, players have 15 days to enter the portal, but they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the deadline for committing is how late a school can enroll a player through admissions.

One caveat is that if a head coach is fired, the transfer portal will not open for players immediately. The NCAA revealed that moving forward, players will only have 15 days to enter the portal after a coaching change, instead of the former allocation of 30 days. Players will also have to wait five days after a new coach is hired or announced.

Finally, graduate transfers also cannot enter the transfer portal until Jan. 2 with the new one-time-only portal window. All these new guidelines are bound to shake things up, but the transfer portal will still remain as interesting and entertaining as ever.