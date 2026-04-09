Former San Diego State guard Miles Byrd has committed to Providence via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Byrd has one season of eligibility remaining.

At the time of his commitment, Byrd was the No. 8 overall player and No. 4 shooting guard in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Byrd averaged 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this past season, while shooting 40.5% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc.

Byrd excelled on defense as well, averaging 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per outing. For his efforts, he was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. In four seasons at SDSU, Byrd amassed 101 appearances and 63 starts.

Miles Byrd played high school basketball at Lincoln (CA), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 203 overall player and No. 33 shooting guard in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Byrd chose to commit to Providence over numerous other suitors, including Baylor and Kentucky. Byrd will be an integral part of Providence head coach Bryan Hodgson‘s debut roster.

Providence named Hodgson its next head coach in March. He was USF‘s head coach this past season. Under Hodgson’s leadership, the Bulls won the American Conference regular-season title and the conference tournament championship.

In turn, USF punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament, where it ultimately fell in the first round. Hodgson is excited to lead Providence to great heights.

“I’m incredibly honored and excited to be named the next head coach of the Providence Friars men’s basketball program,” Hodgson said. “This is a program with a proud tradition, passionate fan base, and a city that truly embraces its team. We’re going to build something that reflects that pride. We will be tough, disciplined, and relentless in our pursuit of excellence.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.