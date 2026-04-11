San Francisco transfer guard Tyrone Riley IV has committed to Oregon. On3’s Joe Tipton confirmed the news.

Riley IV played his first two seasons of collegiate basketball at San Francisco, under head coach Chris Gerlufsen. In 65 games (all starts), Riley IV boasts career averages of 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. His strong play didn’t quite contribute to massive success for the Dons, however. Over the past two seasons, San Francisco went 42-26 and failed to reach the NCAA Tournament.

The Watts, CA native scored in double-figures in 20 games this season. He scored a season-high 23 points in San Francisco‘s 78-77 loss to Oregon State in the WCC Tournament Quarterfinal, which also marked his final game in a Dons jersey.

NEWS: San Francisco transfer guard Tyrone Riley IV has committed to Oregon, he told @On3.



The 6-6 sophomore averaged 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season, shooting nearly 37% from three.https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/paAkzygBQ0 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 11, 2026

Oregon is coming off the worst season of Dana Altman era in Eugene

Oregon head coach Dana Altman is coming off his worst season at the program. The Ducks finished with an extremely disappointing 12-20 record and missed the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in his 16-year tenure in Eugene. This included a midseason 10-game losing streak and a 70-60 loss to No. 17 seed Maryland in the First Round of the Big Ten Tournament.

“I need to do a lot of things better. I’ve got to make better decisions on all the guys that we bring in,” Altman said following the season-ending loss. “We’ve got to get some experience. I thought our lack of experience — I think we played 15 or 16 Quad 1 games.

“You’re not going to win Quad 1 games with inexperienced players. Other than Arizona, who’s got two NBA freshmen. If you look at NBA freshmen, they’re a lot different than regular freshmen. With the quality of games we had this year in the non-conference and the conference, you have to have a more experienced team.”

Across his 16-year tenure at the helm of Oregon, Altman has led the Ducks to a 382-182 (185-114) record and nine NCAA Tournament appearances. This includes five Sweet Sixteens, two Elite Eights, and a run to the Final Four in 2017. It will certainly be a long offseason for the program as it looks to get back to the heights it reached in the Pac-12.

The addition of Riley IV, who was tabbed as the No. 82 ranked player in the Portal by On3, is certainly a strong start.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.