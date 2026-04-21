San Jose State transfer guard Colby Garland commits to Georgia Tech

Former San Jose State guard Colby Garland has committed to Georgia Tech via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton. Garland has one season of eligibility remaining.

Garland made 29 appearances, including 27 starts, for San Jose State this past season. He averaged 20.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, while shooting 49.0% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc.

For his efforts, he was named an All-Mountain West Third-Team selection. Garland transferred to San Jose State last offseason after spending the 2024-25 campaign at Longwood, where he averaged 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per outing.

Garland spent his true freshman season at Drake under then head coach Darian Devries, who is now Indiana‘s head coach. Garland averaged 5.7 points in 19.5 minutes per game for the Bulldogs.

Garland played high school basketball at Magnolia (AR), where he was an unranked prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Garland spent one year at Link Academy in Missouri after graduating from high school.

At the time of his commitment to Georgia Tech, Garland was the No. 22 shooting guard in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Garland is the fifth transfer who has committed to Georgia Tech this offseason.

The program is undergoing significant roster turnover after firing head coach Damon Stoudamire, who failed to reach the NCAA Tournament in all three of his seasons at the helm. In March, Georgia Tech hired Scott Cross as its new head coach.

Cross was Troy‘s head coach from 2019-26. Cross led the Trojans to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances the past two seasons.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be named the head coach of Georgia Tech men’s basketball,” Cross said. “I want to thank President Cabrera and Director of Athletics Ryan Alpert for their belief and trust in me and my vision for this program. We will build a culture defined by discipline, toughness and accountability.

“Our players will represent Georgia Tech with pride, compete relentlessly and embrace the responsibility that comes with wearing the jersey. This is a program with a proud tradition, a world-class institution and a passionate fan base. I’m excited to get to work.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.