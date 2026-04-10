Santa Clara freshman forward Allen Graves has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with a ‘Do Not Contact’ tag. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed the news.

Graves was one of the best freshmen in all of college basketball last season. He averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, and earned WCC Freshman of the Year and WCC Sixth Man of the Year honors. On Thursday, he declared for the NBA Draft, while maintaining his college eligibility.

“This journey has been nothing but a blessing, and I give all the glory to God for every opportunity and every challenge that has shaped me. I’m beyond thankful for my family that has supported me every step of the way. I’m grateful to Bronco Nation for believing in me. This path is not one that I have walked alone. With that faith and foundation, I’ll be declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft.”

NEW: Santa Clara forward Allen Graves has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Graves averaged 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season. https://t.co/zptbFL9rWB pic.twitter.com/UHiqPf3OWS — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 10, 2026

This season, Santa Clara posted a 26-9 record and made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996. The No. 10-seeded Broncos seemingly had No. 7 seed Kentucky on the ropes in their First Round matchup, but a near half-court shot from Otega Oweh at the end of regulation sent the game to overtime. In extra minutes, the Wildcats escaped with an 89-84 win. However, you can’t take away the phenomenal season the Broncos enjoyed under head coach Herb Sendek.

“We are so thrilled for Allen to pursue his dream of playing in the NBA,” Sendek said in a statement. “He is an outstanding player and person, both on and off the court, and has a very bright and long career ahead of him. He is a special talent, as evidenced by all of his success this season, and the sky is the limit for him at the next level.”

In the NCAA Tournament loss to Kentucky, Graves was second on his team in scoring with 17 points. He also hit what was seemingly the game-winning three-point shot with two seconds remaining, before Oweh’s shot sent the game to overtime. He will likely be one of the most cherished non-P4 transfers in all of college basketball.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.