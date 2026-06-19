Save the drama: Ohio State's longest commit Jamier Brown reviews pledge

Rivals
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- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Stanford is the spot for edge Troy Mailo
- FLORIDA GATORS BASKETBALLDraymond Green confirms he advised Thomas Haugh to return to Florida for NIL payday
- FOOTBALLCBS Sports reveals post-Spring intel for Big 12 teams
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING After Meredith's commitment, Texas poised to add more 5-stars, pressing for flips, trending for a top five recruiting class
More On3 News
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Texas bolsters 2027 class with a commitment from No. 1 CB John Meredith
BASKETBALL
Report: Illinois honoring home-and-home series with Texas Tech after Brendan Sorsby pushback
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
San Diego State gives DL Kahlio Vaetoe plenty to mull
RIVALS BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Top-10 prospect Beckham Black discusses where things stand with Duke, UNC, Arkansas, Kentucky, etc.
RIVALS BASKETBALL RECRUITING