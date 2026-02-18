Scott Drew describes the emotions of coaching against Kansas State after Jerome Tang firing

On Sunday, Kansas State fired head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang. Just a few days later, the Wildcats hosted Baylor and took a 90-74 victory.

Tang, who worked alongside Scott Drew at Baylor from 2003-2022, was in the midst of his fourth season at Kansas State. The two coaches have a close relationship, and Drew opened up on the emotions he felt while coaching Tang’s now former team on Tuesday night.

“I mean, 19 years together… He’s family,” Drew said of Tang. “We’ve won championships together. It’s been emotional for me, our staff, program, because I think everyone can relate if you’ve got a brother, a friend. If they go through any hardship, you feel it.

“And again, I know how much he cares about his coaches. They’ve got some great guys on that staff and I know they love Kansas State.”

Kansas State had struggled immensely under Tang’s guidance this season. Before Tuesday’s win over Baylor, the Wildcats had lost 11 of their last 12 games. Tang’s final game was Saturday’s 78-64 loss at No. 3 Houston.

Tang fighting back after Kansas State fires him for cause

Tang’s firing hasn’t come without controversy. The university is firing him for cause, which would cost him his buyout that’s worth up to $18 million. Tang released a statement after the decision, expressing his disappointment.

“I am deeply disappointed with the university’s decision and strongly disagree with the characterization of my termination,” Tang said. “I have always acted with integrity and faithfully fulfilled my responsibilities as head coach. I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the opportunity to serve as Head Coach at Kansas State. It has been one of the great honors of my life.

“I am grateful to the players, staff, and fans who make this program so special. I remain proud of what we built together and confident that I have always acted in the best interests of the university and our student-athletes.”

Additionally, Tang retained Tom Mars and Bennett Speyer as his attorneys for the case. Mars didn’t hold back on Kansas State’s decision, sending the school a not-so-subtle warning.

“If K-State’s President (Richard Linton) and AD (Gene Taylor) really think the school was embarrassed by recent events, that’s nothing compared to the embarrassment that both of them are about to experience,” Mars told ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

In the meantime, Kansas State will look to finish the season strong. They have five games remaining, starting Saturday at No. 13 Texas Tech.