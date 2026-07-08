Scott Satterfield: Texas Tech among teams that tampered with Brendan Sorsby during 2025 season

Scott Satterfield may have just reignited the smoldering Brendan Sorsby saga ahead of Day 2 of the 2026 Big 12 Football Media Days. According to a new report in The Athletic, the Cincinnati head football coach suggested Texas Tech was among several schools that may have “reached out” to Sorsby’s camp in a perceived attempt to induce him to enter the transfer portal before the end of the 2025 season.

“We had already heard that schools had reached out — Texas Tech in particular had already reached out — with four games left,” Satterfield told The Athletic‘s Chris Vannini in a story published Wednesday. “So we knew we wouldn’t be able to compete financially with that, so we’d started looking for quarterbacks. … (After the season), he knew that if we tried to come up with money to pay him, we’re not going to have enough for other positions. Wished him good luck, and that was it.”

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Sorsby’s agent, Robert Slavin, denied there was any pre-portal contact with any teams in a statement to The Athletic on Wednesday: “Never heard from teams (during the 2025 season),” Slavin texted Vannini.

All contact between teams or team representatives prior to a student-athlete formally entering the NCAA Transfer Portal is considered “tampering,” which the NCAA is working to crack down on. Of course, discussions still take place, especially when intermediaries such a player agents or personal trainers get involved, which Satterfield suggested likely took place with regard to his then-quarterback.

“If you’ve got a good player, people are going to contact them. It’s just how we live right now,” Satterfield told The Athletic. “Everybody’s got agents, and so the player never does it. They don’t really talk to anybody. The agents do all the talking, and they talk to the GMs out there recruiting people. It’s the world we’re living in right now, so there’s nothing you’re going to do about it.”

The ongoing saga surrounding Sorsby’s now-extinct college career has been a significant source of controversy within the college football world over the last several months. Sorsby, who formally submitted paperwork to enter the transfer portal in mid-December ahead of January’s two-week portal window, ultimately signed with Texas Tech on Jan. 4 for a reported $5 million in NIL and revenue-share.

Months later it was revealed the NCAA was investigating Sorsby for significant sports gambling activities throughout his prior four seasons at Indiana and Cincinnati, allegations Sorsby later admitted to in court documents amid a legal challenge after the NCAA levied a permanent eligibility ban against him in May.

Sorsby ultimately gave up the legal fight and parted ways with Texas Tech on June 15, one week after a retired Texas state judge awarded him an injunction that temporarily restored his collegiate eligibility. The 22-year-old Sorsby admitted placing thousands of bets totaling more than $90,000 over a four-year period between 2022-26, including more than 40 wagers on Indiana football games in 2022 when he was a freshman reserve with the Hoosiers. Those betting activities carried over to his time at Cincinnati, which was reportedly notified of Sorsby’s gambling proclivities in Aug. 2025, per USA Today’s Matt Hayes.

The NCAA has reportedly recently sent a letter of inquiry to Cincinnati “related to Sorsby’s time at the school,” according to Yahoo! Sports‘ Ross Dellenger.

“An inquiry letter is not uncommon and doesn’t necessarily signal wrongdoing, but it is often the start of an investigative process over possible rules violations, one that often is a collaborative effort with the school itself,” Dellenger wrote Wednesday. “A Cincinnati spokesperson declined to comment specific to the letter of inquiry, but provided a general statement on the monthslong situation involving the Bearcats’ former quarterback: ‘We have had continuous conversations with the NCAA since the initial reports related to impermissible sports wagering began. As we have stated before, we do not believe any athletics official or staff member was aware of any impermissible sports wagering.'”

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this report.