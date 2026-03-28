Sean Miller explains decision to allow Jordan Pope to play vs. Purdue on broken foot

Following Texas‘ heartbreaking 79-77 loss to Purdue in the Sweet 16, Longhorns guard Jordan Pope revealed some wild injury news. He had played the game on a broken foot.

Pope reportedly suffered a “complete break” of the foot during a second-round game against Gonzaga. However, after consulting with the team’s doctors, Pope made the decision to play in the Sweet 16 anyway.

Naturally, after the game head coach Sean Miller was asked about that decision. He was blunt about the evaluation process for Jordan Pope.

“Well No. 1, I’ll just start with this,” Miller said. “There’s no player at the University of Texas that would be put at further risk. It doesn’t sound right when an injury like that happens, but that’s the first thing to rule out. If there would have been a chance of that happening then he wouldn’t have had the choice to play.”

Jordan Pope made a decent difference in the game, which Texas was competitive in until the final moments. He finished with 12 points in 33 minutes.

The decision for him to play? That was only made after determining he wouldn’t be able to make the injury worse.

“Then secondly it really comes down to Jordan and his family, making sure that they have all the correct information from our doctors and medical staff and then really leave it up to him,” Miller said. “Then once that happens really work together and as a team of doctors and us and just try to make him and prepare him as best he can so that if he’s able to play that he can be effective.”

Texas very nearly advanced to the Elite Eight, at which point Jordan Pope might have had more decisions to make. But things didn’t break that way for the Longhorns.

Regardless, Miller came away absolutely amazed by his player’s toughness. Pope seriously gutted it out.

“Just watching him out there tonight it was really remarkable,” Miller said. “Really was, what he did, how he played under those conditions. And now he’ll go and get healthy for the long term.”

Next steps? The Texas coach wasn’t quite sure whether surgery would be necessary for Jordan Pope.

“I’m not sure about that, I think that’s a decision that’s going to be made here in the next couple of days,” he said.