No. 20 Arkansas defeated Texas 105-85 on Wednesday night. Razorbacks star Darius Acuff scored 28 points and had 13 assists en route to improving his team to 22-8 overall.

It was the first time Longhorns head coach Sean Miller has coached against Acuff, and it’s safe to say that the Texas head coach was impressed. He spoke very highly off the Arkansas point guard following the game.

“In my time of 34 years, I’ve never seen a point guard better,” Miller said. “… ‘Greatness’ is how I would describe his game. He seems like an amazing young man. I bring it up because this is game 30 (of his college career). He’s got several weeks or a month or so left. But guys like him, they just don’t come into college basketball. I mean, he’s a generational player. He’s really, really good. And this, this No. 1 pick thing — I don’t know why people aren’t talking about him more.”

Many currently consider the likes of Darryn Peterson (Kansas), AJ Dybansta (BYU) and Cam Boozer (Duke) as possible contenders for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. However, Acuff typically isn’t very far from them in many drafts. He’s certainly considered a lottery pick.

As Acuff’s game continues to impress, there are several opportunities for him to prove why he should be considered as a potential top pick. He’s already had several star-making performances at Arkansas — none bigger than his 49-point performance in a double overtime loss to Alabama. Wednesday’s game vs. Texas also marks the second time he’s logged 13 assists in a game this season.

“And when people talk about, who’s going to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, or who’s the best player in the conference, I mean, just for a perspective, I think our conference is great, he averages 25 points a game,” Miller explained. “He shoots 40% from the 3-point line. He leads our league and assists. I think he’s the first player since Pete Maravich, who’s led our league in both points and assists.”

“If you look at Arkansas as a team, the best thing they do is they never turn the ball over, and that’s because he has the ball in his hands 80% of the time. His assist to turnover ratio is astonishing, and not until you actually are in the game and you feel his presence. … I have never been on a court where one player at that position is any better than (Acuff) is.”