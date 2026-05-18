SEC announces 2026 awards, All-Conference teams
The regular season is over, which means it’s time for awards. On Monday, the SEC announced the winners of individual league awards and also revealed the 2026 All-Conference teams as we enter the postseason.
Georgia won the SEC regular season at 23-7 in league play. Texas (19-10) and Texas A&M (18-11) trailed them, with Alabama and Florida at 18-12, Auburn and Arkansas at 17-13, Mississippi State at 16-14 and Ole Miss and Tennessee at 15-15. Every other team finished SEC play below .500.
The 2026 SEC Tournament will get underway on Tuesday. The single elimination bracket features all 16 teams from the league. The NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed on Monday, with regionals getting underway next Friday.
2026 SEC Baseball Awards
Player of the Year: Daniel Jackson, Georgia
Pitcher of the Year: Aidan King, Florida
Freshman of the Year: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas
Newcomer of the Year: Aiden Robbins, Texas
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
Coach of the Year: Wes Johnson, Georgia
2026 All-SEC Baseball Teams
First Team
C: Daniel Jackson, Georgia
1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
2B: Chris Hacopian, Texas A&M
2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn
3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia
3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State
SS: Tyler Bell, Kentucky
OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
OF: Aiden Robbins, Texas
OF: Rylan Lujo, Georgia
DH/Util: Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State
SP: Dylan Volantis, Texas
SP: Aidan King, Florida
SP: Tomas Valincius, Mississippi State
SP: Hunter Dietz, Arkansas
RP: Sam Cozart, Texas
RP: Walker Hooks, Ole Miss
RP: Clayton Freshcorn, Texas A&M
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Second Team
C: Carson Tinney, Texas
1B: Will Furniss, Ole Miss
1B: Ethin Bingaman, Auburn
2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt
3B: Judd Utermark, Ole Miss
SS: Kolby Branch, Georgia
SS: Steven Milam, LSU
OF: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas
OF: Derek Curiel, LSU
OF: Bryce Chance, Mississippi State
DH/Util: Brady Neal, Alabama
SP: Cade Townsend, Ole Miss
SP: Tegan Kuhns, Tennessee
SP: Jaxon Jelkin, Kentucky
SP: Tyler Fay, Alabama
RP: Jackson Sanders, Auburn
RP: Ethan McElvain, Arkansas
RP: Ben Davis, Mississippi State
Freshman All-SEC Team
Anthony Pack Jr., Texas
Sam Cozart, Texas
Jorian Wilson, Texas A&M
Ethin Bingaman, Auburn
Cam Appenzeller, Tennessee
Omar Serna Jr., LSU
Jacob Parker, Mississippi State
Trent Grindlinger, Tennessee
Myles Upchurch, Alabama
Nico Partida, Texas A&M
Mason Braun, LSU
Jack Bauer, Mississippi State
All-Defensive Team
C: Ryder Helfrick, Arkansas
1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt
3B: Eric Guevara, Auburn*
3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia*
SS: Steven Milam, LSU
OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
OF: Derek Curiel, LSU
OF: Jason Walk, Oklahoma
P: Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss