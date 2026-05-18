SEC announces 2026 awards, All-Conference teams

The regular season is over, which means it’s time for awards. On Monday, the SEC announced the winners of individual league awards and also revealed the 2026 All-Conference teams as we enter the postseason.

Georgia won the SEC regular season at 23-7 in league play. Texas (19-10) and Texas A&M (18-11) trailed them, with Alabama and Florida at 18-12, Auburn and Arkansas at 17-13, Mississippi State at 16-14 and Ole Miss and Tennessee at 15-15. Every other team finished SEC play below .500.

The 2026 SEC Tournament will get underway on Tuesday. The single elimination bracket features all 16 teams from the league. The NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed on Monday, with regionals getting underway next Friday.

2026 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Daniel Jackson, Georgia

Pitcher of the Year: Aidan King, Florida

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Aiden Robbins, Texas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year: Wes Johnson, Georgia

2026 All-SEC Baseball Teams

First Team

C: Daniel Jackson, Georgia

1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

2B: Chris Hacopian, Texas A&M

2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn

3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia

3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State

SS: Tyler Bell, Kentucky

OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

OF: Aiden Robbins, Texas

OF: Rylan Lujo, Georgia

DH/Util: Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State

SP: Dylan Volantis, Texas

SP: Aidan King, Florida

SP: Tomas Valincius, Mississippi State

SP: Hunter Dietz, Arkansas

RP: Sam Cozart, Texas

RP: Walker Hooks, Ole Miss

RP: Clayton Freshcorn, Texas A&M

Second Team

C: Carson Tinney, Texas

1B: Will Furniss, Ole Miss

1B: Ethin Bingaman, Auburn

2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt

3B: Judd Utermark, Ole Miss

SS: Kolby Branch, Georgia

SS: Steven Milam, LSU

OF: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

OF: Derek Curiel, LSU

OF: Bryce Chance, Mississippi State

DH/Util: Brady Neal, Alabama

SP: Cade Townsend, Ole Miss

SP: Tegan Kuhns, Tennessee

SP: Jaxon Jelkin, Kentucky

SP: Tyler Fay, Alabama

RP: Jackson Sanders, Auburn

RP: Ethan McElvain, Arkansas

RP: Ben Davis, Mississippi State

Freshman All-SEC Team

Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

Sam Cozart, Texas

Jorian Wilson, Texas A&M

Ethin Bingaman, Auburn

Cam Appenzeller, Tennessee

Omar Serna Jr., LSU

Jacob Parker, Mississippi State

Trent Grindlinger, Tennessee

Myles Upchurch, Alabama

Nico Partida, Texas A&M

Mason Braun, LSU

Jack Bauer, Mississippi State

All-Defensive Team

C: Ryder Helfrick, Arkansas

1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt

3B: Eric Guevara, Auburn*

3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia*

SS: Steven Milam, LSU

OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

OF: Derek Curiel, LSU

OF: Jason Walk, Oklahoma

P: Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss