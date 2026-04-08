SEC announces coach, school appearance schedule for 2026 SEC Media Days
The Southeastern Conference announced the appearance schedule Wednesday for its annual SEC Football Kickoff Media Days event scheduled for July 20-23 in Tampa, Fla. The conference’s annual preseason media extravaganza will be held inside the Tampa Marriott-Water Street and the neighboring JW Marriott.
This will be the first time the conference will hold its annual preseason media event in Tampa. Dallas, Nashville and Atlanta hosted SEC Media Days the previous three years following a lengthy tradition of it being held in Hoover, Alabama.
A more detailed daily schedule, including a full list of each school’s student-athlete attendees, of the four-day festivity will be released at a later date. The SEC Network is once again slated to broadcast this year’s SEC Media Days all four days in Tampa.
Check out the schedule below:
MONDAY, July 20
Kentucky – Will Stein
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
Oklahoma – Brent Venables
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
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TUESDAY, July 21
Auburn – Alex Golesh
Georgia – Kirby Smart
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
WEDNESDAY, July 22
Alabama – Kalen DeBoer
Florida – Jon Sumrall
Ole Miss – Pete Golding
Texas A&M – Mike Elko
THURSDAY, July 23
Arkansas – Ryan Silverfield
LSU – Lane Kiffin
Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby
Texas – Steve Sarkisian
This report will be updated.