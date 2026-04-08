SEC announces coach, school appearance schedule for 2026 SEC Media Days

The Southeastern Conference announced the appearance schedule Wednesday for its annual SEC Football Kickoff Media Days event scheduled for July 20-23 in Tampa, Fla. The conference’s annual preseason media extravaganza will be held inside the Tampa Marriott-Water Street and the neighboring JW Marriott.

This will be the first time the conference will hold its annual preseason media event in Tampa. Dallas, Nashville and Atlanta hosted SEC Media Days the previous three years following a lengthy tradition of it being held in Hoover, Alabama.

A more detailed daily schedule, including a full list of each school’s student-athlete attendees, of the four-day festivity will be released at a later date. The SEC Network is once again slated to broadcast this year’s SEC Media Days all four days in Tampa.

Check out the schedule below:

MONDAY, July 20

Kentucky – Will Stein

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Oklahoma – Brent Venables

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

TUESDAY, July 21

Auburn – Alex Golesh

Georgia – Kirby Smart

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, July 22

Alabama – Kalen DeBoer

Florida – Jon Sumrall

Ole Miss – Pete Golding

Texas A&M – Mike Elko

THURSDAY, July 23

Arkansas – Ryan Silverfield

LSU – Lane Kiffin

Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby

Texas – Steve Sarkisian

This report will be updated.