SEC announces player attendee list for upcoming 2026 SEC Media Days

The Southeastern Conference announced the official player attendee list for next week’s 2026 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days event in Tampa. The annual four-day extravaganza will kickoff at 9 am ET, July 20 inside the Tampa Marriott Water Street and JW Marriott in downtown Tampa.

This year will be the first time the SEC has held its annual media day festivities in Tampa, or the state of Florida, after previous appearances in Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville and Hoover, Alabama.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

The SEC previously revealed the daily coach and team appearance schedule back in April. The event kicks off with Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee next Monday, followed by Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt on Tuesday, July 21. Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M will appear on Wednesday, July 22, with Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State and Texas closing out the event on Thursday, July 23.

2026 SEC Football Media Days Attendees

Zabien Brown, DB

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR

Bray Hubbard, DB

Caden Kitler, OL

Quincy Rhodes Jr., DE

Sutton Smith, RB

Champ Anthony, DB

Byrum Brown, QB

Alex McPherson, K

Jadan Baugh, RB

Myles Graham, LB

Vernell Brown III, WR

Drew Bobo, OL

Gunner Stockton, QB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Ty Bryant, S

Kenny Minchey, QB

Willie Rodriguez, TE

TJ Dottery, LB

Trey’Dez Green, TE

Whit Weeks, LB

Trinidad Chambliss, QB

Will Echoles, DT

Kewan Lacy, RB

Anthony Evans III, WR

Kelley Jones, CB

Kamario Taylor, QB

Cayden Green, OL

Jamal Roberts, RB

Nicholas Rodriguez, LB

John Mateer, QB

Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL

Taylor Wein, DL

Nyck Harbor, WR

LaNorris Sellers, QB

Peyton Williams, DB

DeSean Bishop, RB

Arion Carter, LB

Jeremiah Telander, LB

Trevor Goosby, OL

Arch Manning, QB

Colin Simmons, DE

Daymion Sanford, LB

Marcus Ratcliffe, S

Marcel Reed, QB

Sedrick Alexander, RB

Issa Ouattara, DL

Junior Sherrill, WR

SEC announces coach, school appearance schedule for 2026 SEC Media Days

This year’s SEC Media Days event will feature plenty of new faces with five first-year head coaches making their SEC Media Days debuts, beginning with Kentucky‘s Will Stein on Monday, July 20. Auburn‘s Alex Golesh will follow on Tuesday, July 21, with Florida‘s Jon Sumrall and Ole Miss‘ Pete Golding both scheduled to appear on Wednesday, July 22. Arkansas‘ Ryan Silverfield will round out the new appearances on the final day of the event, July 23.

The SEC appears to be saving the best for last with new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, a league veteran at this point after spending the prior six seasons at Ole Miss, appearing on Thursday. Kiffin will be joined by longtime friend and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, whose loaded Longhorns are widely projected to be a Top 5 preseason team, if not the No. 1 overall team for the second year in a row.

Back-to-back SEC champion Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart will highlight the second day of SEC Media Days, while third-year Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer will once again appear on Wednesday — which was widely known as Alabama Day during Nick Saban‘s 17-year tenure in Tuscaloosa.