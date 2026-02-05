The Southeastern Conference announced it has distributed $1.03 billion in revenue-share to its 16 universities for the 2024-25 fiscal year, which ended Aug. 31, 2025. This is an increase of more than $200 million from last year’s SEC-wide distribution of $808.4 million.

This year’s distribution, which includes bowl revenue for the participating programs, averages out to approximately $72.4 million for the 14 schools with full-year financial participation. Oklahoma and Texas, which joined the conference in July 2024, received distributions of $2.6 million and $12.1 million, respectively, from bowl participation and designated NCAA funds following their first full fiscal year apart of the SEC. The $72.4 million average distribution figure is nearly $19 millon above last year’s average of $53.8 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

“The SEC’s annual revenue sharing allows member universities to support elite athletics programs, including sustained and meaningful investment in women’s and Olympic sports that enhances opportunities and strengthens resources, while advancing the academic and athletic aspirations of thousands of student-athletes,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement released by the league. “As college athletics continues to undergo significant change, SEC universities are well positioned to deliver new financial benefits for student-athletes while continuing to offer a transformative, life-changing college experience, including debt-free education and comprehensive support in coaching, training, academics, healthcare, mental wellness, nutrition, life skills, and post-eligibility medical coverage.”

The $1.03 billion total distribution includes $37.4 million retained by the 13 SEC programs that participated in the 2024-25 College Football Playoffs and bowl games. The conference’s total revenue is accumulated from its television agreements, postseason bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC Football Championship Game, the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament and other NCAA Championships.

The Oklahoma and Texas distribution figures were well below last year’s partial distribution of $27.5 million that each university received as part of transition payments derived from a combination of TV agreements and refundable application fees remitted o the SEC in a prior fiscal year. This follows a string of difficult financial news for the former Big 12 programs.

Last month, the Longhorns athletic department reported a loss of $23.3 million from the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to the Austin American-Statesman’s David Eckert, while the Sooners reported $43.7 million deficit in the most recent fiscal year, according to Sooner Scoop’s George Stoia. Both figures were credited to not receiving the SEC’s full financial distribution.