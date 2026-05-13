SEC Baseball Power Rankings entering final weekend of regular season

The final weekend of the regular season is here for college baseball. The penultimate week brought plenty of big-time matchups and upsets, leading to a shakeup in our final SEC baseball power rankings of the season.

Just two series from last weekend ended in sweeps. Additionally, three of the top five teams in last week’s power rankings lost their series. The SEC had eight regional hosts and 12 teams in the NCAA Tournament in On3’s Field of 64 projections entering the week.

Georgia has already clinched the regular season SEC title at 21-6, up 4.5 games on Texas A&M and Texas at 16-10. Alabama and Auburn sit at 16-11, while Florida, Mississippi State and Arkansas are all 15-12. Ole Miss is in ninth place, the final SEC team above .500 at 14-13.

With seeding, tournament fates and hosting bids still being fought for, there’s a lot at stake in this final weekend. Here’s our latest SEC baseball power rankings entering the weekend, which will be played from Thursday-Saturday with conference tournaments beginning next week.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Overall Record: 41-11 (21-6 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: at Auburn

Georgia secured the regular season SEC Championship last weekend, sweeping LSU. The Bulldogs won 11-8 on Friday, 13-8 on Saturday and 12-1 on Sunday to put a stamp on the week. Sitting 4.5 games above second place, Georgia is feeling very comfortable entering this weekend’s trip to Auburn. Still, they are in need of a boost in RPI so this weekend still matters.

Previous Ranking: No. 3 (+1)

Overall Record: 35-16 (16-11 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Georgia

Auburn is up to No. 2 in this week’s SEC power rankings. The Tigers are coming off of an impressive road series win at Mississippi State. After falling 10-3 on Thursday to open the series, they responded with a 5-4 win on Friday and a 13-2 win on Saturday to take the series. This weekend, Auburn is playing for SEC Tournament seeding against Georgia. They’re locked into hosting and are pretty secure in the top eight.

Previous Ranking: No. 2 (-1)

Overall Record: 37-12 (16-10 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Missouri

Texas was on the road last weekend, stumbling at Tennessee. The Longhorns dropped the first two games of the weekend, losing 5-1 on Friday and then 14-9 on Saturday to lose the series. They were able to salvage the finale on Sunday, winning 13-6 to reach 16-10 in SEC play. Texas enters the final weekend as the third seed in the SEC, but they’re secure as a top eight host.

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Overall Record: 37-12 (16-10 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Mississippi State

Texas A&M lost its series at Ole Miss last weekend, but stay put at No. 4 in this week’s SEC power rankings. The Aggies currently hold the second seed if the SEC Tournament began today. They fell 5-3 in Friday’s opener, but won 18-5 to kick off a doubleheader on Saturday. Texas A&M lost 6-5 in the finale on Saturday to drop the series. A series win over Mississippi State would all but lock the Aggies into a top eight seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (+1)

Overall Record: 34-18 (15-12 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: at LSU

Florida pretty much secured its spot as a regional host last weekend. Hosting Kentucky, the Gators won 7-6 on Friday before losing 4-2 on Saturday to force a rubber game on Sunday. There, they won 9-6 to clinch the series, improving to 15-12 in SEC play. Florida has a path to hosting as a top eight seed, but they’ll need to take care of business at LSU. Either way, they’re unlikely to drop out of hosting.

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (+1)

Overall Record: 34-18 (15-12 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: at Kentucky

Arkansas is playing well as we approach the postseason. They hosted Oklahoma last weekend, winning 12-2 on Friday and 12-8 on Saturday to take the series. Even after losing 15-10 in Sunday’s finale, the Razorbacks are 15-12 in the SEC and making a late push to get back in the hosting mix. They’ll need some help, but if Arkansas has a strong showing against Kentucky, they have a shot.

Previous Ranking: No. 8 (+1)

Overall Record: 35-17 (16-11 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Ole Miss

Alabama went on the road last weekend and swept South Carolina, helping them jump up to No. 7 in this week’s SEC power rankings. The Crimson Tide won 8-3 on Friday, 9-6 on Saturday and 7-6 on Sunday to sweep the series. Sitting at 16-11 in the SEC and very high in RPI, Alabama is locked in as a host. They have a legitimate case for the top eight, too, and that’s where they were (No. 7) entering the week).

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (-3)

Overall Record: 38-14 (15-12 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: at Texas A&M

Mississippi State won last Thursday’s opener against Auburn 10-3, but couldn’t find another win. They fell 5-4 on Friday and then 13-2 on Saturday to lose the series and fall to 15-12 in SEC play. Still, the Bulldogs are feeling pretty safe as a host entering the final weekend. If they can take the series on the road at Texas A&M, they’ll not only be locked in, but could push for the top eight.

SEC Baseball Power Rankings: 9-16

9. Ole Miss

10. Tennessee (+2)

11. Oklahoma (-1)

12. Kentucky (-1)

13. Vanderbilt

14. LSU

15. South Carolina

16. Missouri

Ole Miss stands pat despite winning its series against Texas A&M. They’re 14-13 in the SEC, just behind the group of teams above them. Tennessee is making a push, too, especially after winning a series against Texas. Meanwhile, Oklahoma and Kentucky drop a spot after series losses to Arkansas and Florida. The bottom four remain unchanged, even after Missouri’s series win against Vanderbilt. The Tigers are still in last place in the SEC at 6-21.