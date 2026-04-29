Of the eight SEC weekend series during Week 11, just one ended in a sweep. It was a tight weekend across the conference, leading to changes in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings entering Week 12.

The SEC led the way in On3’s Field of 64 projections this week, having seven regional hosts and 12 NCAA Tournament bids. Four of those seven hosts were top eight national seeds.

With just three weekends remaining in the regular season, teams are trying to put a final stamp on their resume. While there aren’t a ton of changes at the top of this week’s power rankings, the bottom half has seen a ton of movement.

Another big week awaits in the SEC. As Week 12 begins, here’s our latest SEC baseball power rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Overall Record: 35-11 (15-6 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Missouri (Friday-Sunday)

Georgia lost its series opener last weekend, falling 10-8 on Saturday in the front half of a doubleheader at No. 17 Ole Miss. The Bulldogs responded in Game 2, winning 9-7 in 14 innings to even the series. That set up a rubber game on Sunday, where Georgia won 5-1 to secure the series victory. The win helped them stay atop the SEC’s current standings.

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Overall Record: 34-8 (14-6 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. No. 8 Auburn (Friday-Sunday)

Like Georgia, Texas A&M also lost its series opener in Week 11. The Aggies were on the road to face No. 21 Florida, and lost 9-2 on Friday to begin the weekend. Texas A&M bounced back on Saturday, though, winning 8-4 to even the series. In Sunday’s rubber game, the Aggies won 5-1 to clinch the series. They now sit at 14-6 in the SEC entering this weekend’s series against No. 8 Auburn, just half a game back from Georgia in the standings.

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Overall Record: 33-9 (13-7 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. No. 10 Mississippi State (Friday-Sunday)

After an 11-4 win on Friday to open the series at Vanderbilt, Texas was blanked on Saturday in a 6-0 loss that evened the series. The Longhorns needed 10 innings on Sunday, but they won the finale 4-3 to take the series, avoiding a fall in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings. Next up is another massive SEC series, with Texas back at home to host No. 10 Mississippi State.

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Overall Record: 30-13 (12-9 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: at No. 7 Texas A&M (Friday-Sunday)

This past weekend was a big one for Auburn, who hosted No. 14 Oklahoma. The Tigers won 6-4 on Friday to begin the series, but lost 2-1 on Saturday. That knotted the series up at 1-1, turning Sunday’s finale into a rubber game. There, Auburn turned it on to win 14-4 and secure the series. Another big series awaits, this time on the road at No. 7 Texas A&M.

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Overall Record: 35-10 (13-8 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: at No. 4 Texas (Friday-Sunday)

Week 11 was an important one for Mississippi State. They played host to LSU, and did what they were expected to. The Bulldogs finished off a series sweep after winning 10-8 in 11 innings on Friday, 9-8 on Saturday and 13-8 on Sunday. Now at 13-8 in the SEC, Mississippi State is in position to host and could push higher as a seed with a strong finish. They’ll be at No. 4 Texas this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 6

Overall Record: 31-15 (11-10 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: at No. 22 Arkansas (Friday-Sunday)

Ole Miss won its series opener against No. 5 Georgia this past weekend, 10-8 to start a doubleheader on Saturday. The Rebels dropped the second half of Saturday, losing 9-7 in 14 innings to even the series. Looking for the series win on Sunday, Ole Miss fell short in a 5-1 defeat. Still, they don’t fall in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings. The Rebels are 11-10 in the SEC, one of four teams with that record, entering this weekend’s trip to No. 22 Arkansas.

Previous Ranking: No. 7

Overall Record: 29-16 (11-10 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: at No. 15 Oklahoma (Friday-Sunday)

Florida won its series opener against No. 7 Texas A&M last Friday, but that was the Gators’ final win of the weekend. They went on to lose 8-4 on Saturday and 5-1 on Sunday, dropping the series and falling to 11-10 in the SEC. Still, the Gators stay put at No. 7 in this week’s power rankings. They’ll be looking to get back on track and solidify themselves as a host this weekend at No. 15 Oklahoma.

Previous Ranking: No. 10 (+2)

Overall Record: 30-16 (11-10 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. No. 17 Ole Miss (Friday-Sunday)

Arkansas is creeping back up, the first team to move in this week’s pwoer rankings. The Razorbacks just won a series at Missouri, winning 5-4 and 6-0 on Thursday and Friday before falling 6-1 in Saturday’s weekend finale. Now at 11-10 in league play, Arkansas is looking to keep the momentum. They’ll host No. 17 Ole Miss this weekend.

SEC Baseball Power Rankings: 9-16

9. Oklahoma

10. Tennessee (+2)

11. Alabama (-3)

12. Vanderbilt (-1)

13. Kentucky

14. South Carolina (+1)

15. LSU (-1)

16. Missouri

Oklahoma stays put at No. 9 after their series loss at Auburn, while Tennessee is up two spots to No. 10 after their series win over Alabama. The Crimson Tide drop three spots down to No. 11, while Vanderbilt falls one to No. 12. After Kentucky, who stays put at No. 13, we have South Carolina up a spot to No. 14. They just beat Kentucky, but are two games behind them in the standings. LSU is down one spot, just above Missouri who remains in last place.