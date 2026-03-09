SEC Baseball Power Rankings: LSU, Florida series losses lead to massive shakeup entering league play

The final weekend before SEC play was a wild one across college baseball. Now, our SEC baseball power rankings have seen a massive shakeup entering the first weekend of league play.

Most notably, LSU and Florida both suffered series losses this past weekend. The Tigers had a 1-4 week, losing to Northeastern, Louisiana and twice to Sacramento State. Florida dropped two out of three to High Point, and almost lost the finale as well. Both teams will fall pretty significantly as a result.

11 teams from the SEC were ranked in Monday morning’s D1Baseball top 25 rankings. There, LSU fell 11 spots from No. 1 to No. 13 while Florida dropped 14 spots from No. 9 to No. 23.

With SEC play kicking off this weekend, our power rankings are surely going to see another major shakeup next week. But after Week 4, here’s how they look.

All records updated as of Monday morning

Previous Ranking: No. 2 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 15-0

Upcoming Week: at Texas State (Tuesday), vs. Ole Miss (Friday-Sunday)

Texas takes control of the top spot in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings. The Longhorns remain unbeaten entering coming off a 4-0 week that started with a 16-3 win over Houston Christian and ended with a series sweep against USC Upstate. Texas is hitting .337 as a team with 26 home runs, and holds a 2.30 staff ERA with a 1.02 WHIP. They’ll kick off SEC play this weekend against Ole Miss.

Ace Reese (Photo by Mississippi State Athletics)

Previous Ranking: No. 3 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 14-2

Upcoming Week: vs. Tulane (Tuesday in Biloxi, Miss.), at No. 5 Arkansas (Friday-Sunday)

Mississippi State started the week with its second loss of the season, coming on the road at No. 10 Southern Miss. Then, they swept Lipscomb over the weekend behind 8-3, 9-4 and 26-0 victories. The Bulldogs have belted 27 home runs as a team and are hitting .356 so far. They enter SEC play with arguably the series of the weekend, coming on the road at No. 5 Arkansas.

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 13-2

Upcoming Week: vs. UAB (Tuesday), at Missouri (Friday-Sunday)

Auburn is coming off of an impressive 4-0 week, and they’re also moving up a spot in this week’s SEC power rankings. The Tigers defeated Samford 6-2 on Tuesday before sweeping Winthrop over the weekend behind 10-0, 6-0 and 8-1 victories. That’s a 24-1 weekend as a whole. Auburn is hitting .312 as a team while pitching to a 2.61 ERA.

© Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 12-4

Upcoming Week: vs. Stetson (Monday), vs. No. 3 Mississippi State (Friday-Sunday)

Arkansas nearly had a perfect week, beating Oral Roberts 10-2 on Tuesday and Stetson 7-1 and 13-1 on Friday and Saturday before falling in Sunday’s finale 4-1. The Razorbacks are currently hitting .295 as a team with 21 total homers. They’ve pitched to a 2.53 team ERA heading into Monday’s finale against Stetson. This weekend, they host No. 3 Mississippi State to kick off SEC play.

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (+2)

Previous Week Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 14-2

Upcoming Week: vs. UT Arlington (Tuesday), vs. No. 22 Texas A&M (Friday-Sunday)

Oklahoma is up two spots into the top five in this week’s SEC power rankings. The Sooners beat Dallas Baptist 2-0 on Tuesday before sweeping Santa Clara over the weekend. The series began with a 2-1 win on Thursday before finishing it out with 8-0 and 8-6 wins on Saturday and Sunday. Oklahoma is hitting .308 as a team, and begins SEC play against No. 22 Texas A&M this weekend.

Conor Dillon UGAAAA.

Previous Ranking: No. 8 (+2)

Previous Week Record: 5-1

Overall Record: 15-3

Upcoming Week: vs. No. 19 Tennessee (Friday-Sunday)

Georgia was busy last week, starting with an 11-1 win at Kennesaw State on Tusday before falling 10-9 to Western Carolina in a crazy game on Wednesday. The Bulldogs then hosted Queens for a four-game series over the weekend, picking up 12-2, 13-5, 11-0 and 14-3 wins to complete the sweep. Georgia is hitting .353 as a team and has already belted 61 home runs. They’ll host No. 19 Tennessee to begin SEC play.

Previous Ranking: No. 9 (+2)

Previous Week Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 14-1

Upcoming Week: vs. Stephen F. Austin (Tuesday), at No. 9 Oklahoma (Friday-Sunday)

Texas A&M is coming off of a 4-0 week, starting with an 11-1 win over Incarnate Word and ending with a dominating three-game sweep over Oakland. The Aggies are batting .340 as a team and still have three players hitting above .400. They’ll face their biggest test of the season to begin SEC play, hitting the road for a trip to No. 9 Oklahoma.

Previous Ranking: No. 10 (+2)

Previous Week Record: 5-0

Overall Record: 15-2

Upcoming Week: at No. 7 Southern Miss (Tuesday), at No. 2 Texas (Friday-Sunday)

Ole Miss just wrapped up a 5-0 week, beating Memphis and North Alabama in midweek games before sweeping Evansville behind 7-2, 14-2 and 8-3 victories over the wekend. The Rebels have belted 35 home runs already this year, batting .308 as a team with a 2.71 staff ERA. They’ll face a big-time test this week with four road games, starting with No. 7 Southern Miss and ending with No. 2 Texas over the weekend.

SEC Baseball Power Rankings: 9-16

Alabama SS Justin Lebron (Cyndi Chambers / Imagn Images)

9. LSU (-8)

10. Florida (-4)

11. Tennessee

12. Alabama

13. Kentucky

14. Missouri

15. South Carolina (+1)

16. Vanderbilt (-1)

LSU and Florida, the two biggest fallers in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings, come in just outside of the top eight. They’re followed by Tennessee, who took two out of three against Wright State but were a play or two away from being swept. Both of the Volunteers’ wins over the weekend came by a single run.

It’s status quo the rest of the way, until the bottom. South Carolina rises one spot to No. 15, while Vanderbilt drops down to dead last in the SEC after another multi-loss week to drop them to 10-7 on the year.