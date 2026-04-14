SEC Baseball Power Rankings: New No. 1 headlines wholesale changes after Week 9

There are just five weeks left in college baseball’s regular season. After Week 9, we’ve updated our SEC baseball power rankings with a ton of movement, starting with a new No. 1 team.

In D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings, ten teams from the SEC are included. Georgia currently has a two-win edge on the rest of the SEC in the standings at 11-4, with Texas and Texas A&M at 9-5 in league play, while Florida is 9-6. Four teams are 8-7, while five are 7-8.

Just three SEC teams had a perfect week, going 4-0. Every other team lost at least one game, while each of the top four teams in last week’s SEC baseball power rankings dropped their series.

As a result, there’s a ton of movement in this week’s power rankings. Here’s how the SEC takes shape entering Week 10.

Records and rankings updated as of Tuesday (April 14)

Previous Ranking: No. 2 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (1-2 in SEC)

Overall Record: 29-8 (11-4 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. East Tennessee State (Tuesday), at No. 16 Arkansas (Thursday-Saturday)

Georgia dominated in a 28-3 win over Presbyterian last Tuesday, but fell over the weekend to Florida. The Bulldogs lost 8-2 on Friday and won 5-1 on Saturday, but fell 13-7 in Sunday’s finale to drop the series. Still, despite losing the series, Georgia moves up a spot in our SEC baseball power rankings due to the chaos around it. The Bulldogs have 11 SEC wins already, two more than the next closest. They’ll be at No. 16 Arkansas this weekend.

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Previous Ranking: No. 5 (+3)

Previous Week Record: 2-1 (2-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 27-7 (9-5 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Houston (Tuesday), at LSU (Friday-Sunday)

Texas A&M fell last Tuesday, losing 9-8 at Texas State to start the week. The Aggies bounced back with a loud statement over the weekend, though, hosting No. 2 Texas. They won 9-8 in Friday’s opener, and won 11-4 on Saturday to clinch the series. The weekend finale was ultimately canceled on Sunday due to inclement weather. Now at 9-5 in the SEC, Texas A&M rises all the way up to No. 2. It will be at LSU this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 1 (-2)

Previous Week Record: 1-2 (0-2 in SEC)

Overall Record: 27-7 (9-5 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi (Tuesday), vs. No. 11 Alabama (Friday-Sunday)

Texas has held the top spot in the SEC for the entire season, but now it drops down two spots to No. 3. The Longhorns won 16-4 against Incarnate Word last Tuesday before battling No. 18 Texas A&M on the road over the weekend. They fell 9-8 on Friday and 11-4 on Saturday to lose the series before the finale on Sunday was canceled. Next up for Texas is another tough series, back at home against No. 11 Alabama.

Previous Ranking: No. 3 (-1)

Previous Week Record: 1-3 (0-3 in SEC)

Overall Record: 26-11 (8-7 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. UAB (Tuesday in Birmingham), at No. 4 Texas (Friday-Sunday)

Alabama’s week started on a high note, beating Samford 16-2 last Tuesday. They then hosted No. 22 Arkansas, and struggled in a series sweep. The Crimson Tide fell 7-5 on Friday, 15-6 on Saturday and 3-2 on Sunday to finish the 0-3 weekend. Still, they only drop one spot in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings. Alabama still sits 8-7 in the SEC, and will be on the road at No. 4 Texas this weekend.

Brendan Lawson. (© Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (+2)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 27-10 (9-6 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Bethune-Cookman (Tuesday), vs. No. 13 Auburn (Thursday-Saturday)

Florida had a monster week last week. The Gators first beat rival No. 5 Florida State 4-3 on the road, and then took the series at No. 4 Georgia over the weekend. They won 8-2 on Friday before falling 5-1 on Saturday, and took the series with a 13-7 victory on Sunday. Now 27-10 overall and 9-6 in SEC play, Florida is making a move. It will host No. 13 Auburn this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 6

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 24-11 (8-7 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Alabama State (Tuesday), at No. 20 Florida (Thursday-Saturday)

Auburn was blown out last Tuesday, falling 15-4 against Jacksonville State. The Tigers then hosted Kentucky and won the opener 12-5 on Friday before losing 5-4 on Saturday. That set up a rubber game on Sunday, where Auburn won 11-0 to take the series. The Tigers now sit at 8-7 in the SEC, and will be on the road at a surging No. 20 Florida team this weekend.

(Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Previous Ranking: No. 9 (+2)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 26-11 (8-7 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. No. 22 Southern Miss (Tuesday in Pearl), at Tennessee (Friday-Sunday)

After an 11-1 win against Alcorn State last Tuesday, Ole Miss hosted No. 24 LSU in an intriguing SEC weekend series. The Rebels swept their way through, winning 6-3 on Friday, 12-2 on Saturday and 8-7 on Sunday to improve to 8-7 in league play. Now up to No. 7 in our SEC baseball power rankings, Ole Miss has an important week coming. It will be on the road at Tennessee this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 10 (+2)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 24-13 (8-7 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Tuesday in Little Rock), vs. No. 5 Georgia (Thursday-Saturday)

Arkansas’ week began with a 7-0 win against Little Rock last Tuesday, and it then hit the road for a trip to No. 8 Alabama over the weekend. The Razorbacks enjoyed a great showing, sweeping their way through behind 7-5, 15-6 and 3-2 victories to improve to 8-7 in league play. Next up is another big-time test, hosting No. 5 Georgia this weekend.

SEC Baseball Power Rankings: 9-16

Feb 27, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA vs, Tennessee during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

9. Mississippi State (-5)

10. Oklahoma (+1)

11. Tennessee (+3)

12. Kentucky

13. Vanderbilt

14. LSU (-6)

15. South Carolina (+1)

16. Missouri (-1)

Mississippi State and LSU are the biggest fallers in this week’s SEC power rankings. The Bulldogs have been swept in back-to-back SEC series after being swept by Tennessee, while the Tigers dropped to 6-9 in league play in their sweep by Ole Miss. Oklahoma and Tennessee both rise, with the Sooners taking the series from Vanderbilt and the Volunteers sweeping Mississippi State. South Carolina and Missouri also swap spots at the bottom, as the Gamecocks swept the Tigers in their series.