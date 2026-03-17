SEC Baseball Power Rankings: Opening weekend of league play results in big shakeup

The SEC opening weekend was a fun one. We had drama, sweeps, rubber games and everything in between. Now, we have some shakeups in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings.

Of the eight SEC series this past weekend, three ended in sweeps. Three of the series were between D1Baseball top 25-ranked teams: No. 3 Mississippi State at No. 5 Arkansas, No. 19 Tennessee at No. 8 Georgia, and No. 22 Texas A&M at No. 9 Oklahoma.

The league is clearly littered with talent, as it has 10 teams ranked in this week’s D1Baseball top 25 rankings. In On3’s initial Field of 64 projections, the SEC had seven hosts and 13 teams in the field.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 18-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Tarleton State (Tuesday), at No. 5 Auburn (Friday-Sunday)

Texas won 15-4 at Texas State on Tuesday, meaning it enters SEC play undefeated. They dropped the series opener against Ole Miss 9-8 in 11 innings, though. The Longhorns were able to respond, winning 11-2 on Saturday to even the series and 8-2 on Sunday to clinch the series win. Texas remains at the top of this week’s power rankings, entering an intriguing series with Auburn this weekend.

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Previous Ranking: No. 3 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 17-2 (3-0 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. No. 3 Georgia Tech (Tuesday), vs. No. 2 Texas (Friday-Sunday)

Auburn was one of just three SEC teams with a perfect week, starting with a dominating 17-2 midweek win against UAB last Tuesday. The Tigers then took a trip to Missouri to open SEC play, sweeping their way through a tight series behind a 2-0 win on Friday and 4-3 (10 innings) and 9-2 wins in a Saturday doubleheader. The Tigers are now 17-2 and up to No. 2 in our SEC baseball power rankings, setting up a clash with the top two teams in the league this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 14-6 (2-1 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Northern Colorado (Tuesday, Wednesday), at South Carolina (Friday-Sunday)

Arkansas began its week on Monday, wrapping up last weekend’s series against Stetson. Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, they lost 6-4 to start the week on a sour note. They then entered SEC play by hosting No. 3 Mississippi State, and won the opener 5-4 on Friday before a Saturday doubleheader. Arkansas fell 7-2 in the first Saturday game, but won 7-3 in the finale to take the series. That’s a big statement to open league play, and now they have a busy five-game week to follow it up.

Previous Ranking: No. 2 (-2)

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (1-2 in SEC)

Overall Record: 16-4 (1-2 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Jackson State (Tuesday), vs. Vanderbilt (Friday-Sunday)

Mississippi State beat Tulane 11-7 on Tuesday and entered SEC play with a ton of momentum. Still, the Bulldogs couldn’t take the series at No. 5 Arkansas over the weekend. They fell 5-4 in Friday’s opener, but responded with a 7-2 win in the first game on Saturday to force a rubber game on Saturday night. Mississippi State fell short in a 7-3 defeat, but it only dropped two spots in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings. The Bulldogs’ overall body of work is enough to keep them in the top four for now.

OU freshman Jaxon Willits. (Nathan J. Fish – The Oklahoman/USA TODAY Network).

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 17-3 (2-1 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: at Southeastern Louisiana (Tuesday), at LSU (Thursday-Saturday)

Oklahoma doesn’t move in this week’s rankings, but it had an impressive week. The Sooners first beat UT Arlington 6-1 on Wednesday before battling No. 22 Texas A&M over the weekend. They won 8-7 on Friday before losing 9-5 on Saturday to set up a rubber game. In Sunday’s finale, they won 12-11 in a tight game to clinch the series. The Sooners look like a serious threat in the SEC.

Previous Ranking: No. 6

Previous Week Record: 2-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 17-4 (2-1 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. The Citadel (Tuesday), at No. 23 Texas A&M

Georgia didn’t have a midweek game last week and went straight into SEC play, hosting No. 19 Tennessee over the weekend. The Bulldogs fell 7-4 in Friday’s series opener, but got back on track the rest of the weekend. They won 4-2 on Saturday and then 8-7 on Sunday, earning an impressive series victory to kick off their SEC slate.

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Previous Ranking: No. 10 (+3)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 18-3 (3-0 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Stetson (Tuesday), at Alabama (Friday-Sunday)

Florida is back on the rise in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings. The Gators are coming off an impressive 4-0 week, starting with a 6-3 win over rival No. 20 Florida State and ending with a series sweep against South Carolina. They won 1-0, 3-0 and 13-3 across the weekend against the Gamecocks, and now sit at 18-3 on the season. Next up is Stetson before traveling to face an Alabama team that was just swept by Kentucky.

Previous Ranking: No. 13 (+5)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 18-2 (3-0 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: at Ole Miss (Thursday-Saturday)

Kentucky is by far the biggest riser this week. The Wildcats just enjoyed a 4-0 week, with a midweek win vs. Ball State and then a series sweep vs. Alabama. Kentucky won 7-4, 8-7 and 6-4 to secure the sweep, an impressive start to SEC play. The Wildcats won’t have a midweek game this week and will face off with Ole Miss on the road beginning on Thursday.

SEC Baseball Power Rankings: 9-16

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9. Texas A&M (-2)

10. Ole Miss (-2)

11. Tennessee

12. Vanderbilt (+4)

13. LSU (-4)

14. Alabama (-2)

15. Missouri (-1)

16. South Carolina (-1)

Texas A&M and Ole Miss were both in the top eight last week, but drop out after hard fought series losses. Tennessee also dropped their series, but stand pat at No. 11 in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings.

Vanderbilt’s series win over LSU was the big surprise of the week, and they’re up four spots as a result. LSU is now 3-6 in their last nine games, and need a big bounce back soon to avoid falling even further.