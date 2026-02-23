SEC Baseball Power Rankings: Tennessee series loss sparks shakeup throughout league after Week 2

After opening weekend last week, we got our first full week of college baseball. Midweeks returned in Week 2, and that alone led to some surprising losses in the SEC. The weekend brought some more surprises, leading to a shakeup in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings.

Only one team from the SEC lost its series this weekend – Tennessee. The Volunteers were stunned against Kent State, and they fall pretty far as a result. Kentucky lost twice on the week, but won their weekend series as their other loss came in the midweek.

As we’re used to seeing, the SEC is loaded. 12 teams from the conference are ranked in D1Baseball’s top 25 this week.

It’s early in the season, so the sample size is small. But with only two weeks and up to eight games of results to go off of, this week’s SEC baseball power rankings have shifted quite a bit already.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 5-0

Overall Record: 8-0

Upcoming Week: vs. McNeese (Tuesday), vs. Dartmouth (Friday, Sunday), vs. Northeastern (Saturday, Monday)

To no surprise, LSU remains in the top spot. The Tigers are unbeaten this season, and just wrapped up a 5-0 week. They picked up a 10-7 win vs. Kent State on Monday and a 12-1 win over Nicholls on Wednesday before heading to the Jax College Baseball CLassic. There, LSU kept rolling, beating Indiana 14-7 on Friday, Notre Dame 9-4 on Saturday and UCF 11-0 on Sunday to sweep their way through.

Dylan Volantis (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Previous Week Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 7-0

Upcoming Week: vs. UTRGV (Tuesday), BRUCE BOLT College Classic (in Houston): vs. No. 9 Coastal Carolina (Friday), vs. Baylor (Saturday), vs. Ohio State (Sunday)

Texas also holds firm at No. 2 in this week’s SEC power rankings. The Longhorns remain undefeated, coming off of a 4-0 week. It started with a 14-4 midweek win over Lamar, and ended with a series sweep over Michigan State with a total weekend score of 15-2. Dylan Volantis tossed another gem, with a 0.00 ERA, two wins and a 17-2 strikeout-walk ratio entering Week 3.

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Previous Week Record: 5-0

Overall Record: 8-0

Upcoming Week: vs. Austin Peay (Tuesday), Amegy Bank College Baseball Series (in Arlington): vs. Arizona State (Friday), vs. Virginia Tech (Saturday), vs. No. 1 UCLA (Sunday)

Mississippi State battled in a tight opening weekend, but really got going in Week 2. The Bulldogs picked up a pair of midweek wins to start the week, 13-7 over Troy and 19-0 against Alcorn State. They then hosted Delaware, picking up 9-2, 10-0 and 7-3 victories to sweep the weekend. Mississippi State has four players batting .381 or better, led by Ace Reese who’s still at .500 through 30 at-bats.

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Previous Week Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 6-1

Upcoming Week: vs. Arkansas State (Tuesday, Wednesday), vs. UT Arlington (Friday-Sunday)

Arkansas’ week started with a 3-1 win over Tarleton State on Monday, and then they were off until the weekend, where they hosted Xavier for three games. The Razorbacks won the opener 5-2 before a tight 7-6 win on Saturday to clinch the series. They finished the sweep with an 11-0 win on Sunday. Arkansas has 13 home runs through seven games, led by Cam Kozeal (4), Ryder Helfrick (4) and Kuhio Aloy (3).

© Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 6-1

Upcoming Week: vs. West Georgia (Wednesday), vs. Nebraska (Friday-Sunday)

Auburn moves up a spot in this week’s SEC power rankings. This is where the rankings get interesting as Tennessee, our previous No. 5, falls. Auburn’s week started off on a low note, losing 8-0 to Cincinnati. They rebounded over the weekend in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series, sweeping through a pretty impressive field. The Tigers beat Kansas State 5-1, No. 16 Florida State 8-5 and No. 15 Louisville 10-6, earning them a slight jump this week.

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 7-0

Upcoming Week: vs. Arizona State (Tuesday, Wednesday), vs. Gonzaga (Friday-Sunday)

Oklahoma continues its rise, up to No. 13 in D1Baseball’s top 25 and up a spot in the SEC as well. The Sooners are coming off a 4-0 week, winning 10-6 against New Mexico State on Monday before a dominating weekend sweep over Coppin State, outscoring them 57-1. Oklahoma is a hitting machine early on, with six players hitting .400 or better with each of them boasting an OPS of 1.181 or better. The pitching has been great too, with a team ERA of 1.96 and WHIP of 1.05 entering the third week. A challenging midweek slate awaits against Arizona State.

© Jake Crandall/ Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 8 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 5-0

Overall Record: 8-0

Upcoming Week: vs. Southeast Missouri State (Tuesday), BRUCE BOLT College Classic (in Houston): vs. Baylor (Friday), vs. Ohio State (Saturday), vs. No. 9 Coastal Carolina (Sunday)

Ole Miss entered D1Baseball’s top 25 on Monday, and they also move up a spot in our SEC baseball power rankings. The Rebels are 8-0 to start the year after a 5-0 showing this past week. They started with midweek wins over Arkansas State and Jackson State in the midweek, and then swept Missouri State behind 11-6, 6-3 and 3-2 victories. Judd Utermark is already up to six home runs on the season for the Rebels.

Previous Ranking: No. 9 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 5-0

Overall Record: 7-1

Upcoming Week: vs. FIU (Tuesday, Wednesday), at No. 17 Miami (Friday-Sunday)

Florida moves up into the top eight after a 5-0 week. They beat Stetson 12-2 on the road and then 9-3 back at home on Tuesday and Wednesday to start the week, and then swept Kennesaw State over the weekend with 9-3, 11-0 and 12-9 wins. Aidan King has been lights out through two starts for the Gators, as he hasn’t allowed a run through 12 innings and carries a 0.67 WHIP into the third week of the season.

SEC Baseball Power Rankings: 9-16

Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

9. Georgia (+1)

10. Texas A&M (+2)

11. Alabama (+2)

12. Vanderbilt (+2)

13. Tennessee (-8)

14. Kentucky (-3)

15. South Carolina

16. Missouri

Having Georgia outside the top eight shows just how deep the SEC really is. And that’s not to mention Texas A&M, Tennessee and Kentucky, who are all ranked in D1Baseball’s top 25, in addition to Alabama and Vanderbilt who likely aren’t far behind.

Tennessee is the most notable drop, falling eight spots after losing their series to Kent State. Is Tennessee the 13th-best team in the SEC by the end of the year? Perhaps not. But with a small sample size, they had to fall. And in a league with potentially 14 teams contending for a regional this year, there’s not much room for error.