SEC Baseball Power Rankings: Upset-filled weekend leads to massive shift after Week 7

It was a wild weekend of college baseball inside the SEC. After upsets, surprising sweeps and more, we’ve shaken up our SEC baseball power rankings following the Week 7 action.

Eleven of the league’s 16 teams lost at least one game this week. The weekend was headlined by sweeps, with Florida sweeping Arkansas, Texas sweeping Oklahoma, Alabama sweeping Auburn, Mississippi State sweeping Ole Miss, Vanderbilt sweeping Tennessee, Texas A&M sweeping Missouri and Georgia sweeping South Carolina.

In On3’s latest Field of 64 projections released on Monday, the SEC had 12 teams in the NCAA Tournament field and six hosting a regional. As we enter the fourth weekend of SEC play, Mississippi State, Texas and Georgia sit on top of the conference standings with a 7-2 league record. Everyone except for Missouri and South Carolina has at least three SEC wins.

Here’s a full look from 1-16 at our SEC baseball power rankings after Week 7 of the regular season. There are a ton of changes from top to bottom.

Records and rankings as of Tuesday morning

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 23-4 (7-2 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Texas State (Tuesday), at South Carolina (Thursday-Saturday)

After a 9-7 midweek loss at Houston on Tuesday, Texas got back on track over the weekend. It hosted rival No. 8 Oklahoma and came away with the sweep. The Longhorns dominated in Thursday’s opener, winning 14-0. The series then got tight, but Texas won 4-3 on Friday and 5-4 on Saturday, both in 10 innings, to finish the sweep. Next up is a road trip to South Carolina.

Noah Sullivan (Photo by Mississippi State Athletics)

Previous Ranking: No. 3 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 24-4 (7-2 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Grambling (Tuesday), vs. No. 5 Georgia (Thursday-Saturday)

Last week was a loud statement for Mississippi State. It first beat No. 11 Southern Miss 12-0 on Tuesday, and then swept rival No. 18 Ole Miss on the road. The Bulldogs won 5-4, 6-1 and 7-1 from Friday through Sunday, improving to 24-4 overall and 7-2 in league play. Mississippi State is now up to No. 2 in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings and hosts No. 5 Georgia in another massive SEC series this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (+3)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 23-6 (7-2 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Georgia State (Tuesday), at No. 4 Mississippi State (Thursday-Saturday)

Georgia’s week started on a sour note, losing 10-7 against Kennesaw State on Tuesday. It then hosted South Carolina over the weekend and got back to its winning ways. The Bulldogs won 5-2 on Friday, 3-1 on Saturday and 9-7 on Sunday to finish the sweep, improving to 7-2 in league play. Next up is a big-time test on the road at No. 4 Mississippi State.

Alabama SS Justin Lebron (Cyndi Chambers / Imagn Images)

Previous Ranking: No. 9 (+5)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 22-7 (6-3 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: at Jacksonville State (Tuesday), at No. 11 Oklahoma (Thursday-Saturday)

Alabama is one of the biggest risers in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings. The Crimson Tide are coming off a 4-0 week, starting with a Tuesday win against Austin Peay and ending with a loud series sweep against No. 5 Auburn. Alabama won 11-1 on Friday, and then 3-2 on Saturday and 3-1 to finish off the sweep and improve to 6-3 in league play. The Tide will be on the road this weekend at No. 11 Oklahoma.

Previous Ranking: No. 10 (+5)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 23-6 (6-3 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Jacksonville (Tuesday), vs. Ole Miss (Thursday-Saturday)

Florida got back on track this week, beginning with a 5-0 shutout victory on Tuesday against No. 10 Florida State. The Gators then took a trip to No. 4 Arkansas over the weekend, sweeping their way to a 6-3 record in SEC play. They won 9-4 on Friday, 7-4 on Saturday and 7-6 on Sunday to finish off the spotless week. Like Alabama, Florida is up five spots and into the top five.

Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 12 (+6)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 22-5 (5-4 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Sam Houston (Tuesday), vs. Vanderbilt (Thursday-Saturday)

Texas A&M is the biggest riser in our SEC baseball power rankings, up six spots. The Aggies beat Houston Christian 5-1 to start the week last Tuesday, and then went to Missouri and took care of business over the weekend. They won 11-9 on Friday, 14-6 on Saturday and 14-3 on Sunday to complete the sweep, securing a big move up this week.

Previous Ranking: No. 2 (-5)

Previous Week Record: 1-3 (0-3 in SEC)

Overall Record: 19-10 (4-5 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: at Missouri State (Tuesday), at No. 18 Auburn (Thursday-Saturday)

Arkansas is down five spots this week. After winning 15-2 on Tuesday against Central Arkansas, the Razorbacks hosted Florida but were unable to find a win. They lost 9-4 on Friday, 7-4 on Saturday and 7-6 on Sunday, suffering a brutal sweep to plummet in the rankings. Next up is an important series against Auburn, another team that is coming off a sweep.

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (-4)

Previous Week Record: 1-3 (0-3 in SEC)

Overall Record: 20-7 (4-5 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: at No. 3 Georgia Tech (Tuesday), vs. No. 15 Arkansas (Thursday-Saturday)

After a 10-0 win last Tuesday against South Alabama, Auburn was on the road against rival Alabama and struggled. The Tigers fell 11-1 on Friday before losing a pair of close games, 3-2 on Saturday and 3-1 on Sunday, to lose the series. Down four spots this week, Auburn is looking to get back on track against No. 15 Arkansas. The loser will drop out of the top half of the SEC.

SEC Baseball Power Rankings: 9-16

© Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

9. Oklahoma (-4)

10. Kentucky (-2)

11. Vanderbilt (+2)

12. LSU (+2)

13. Ole Miss (-6)

14. Tennessee (-3)

15. Missouri

16. South Carolina

Oklahoma is down from No. 5 last week following its sweep at the hands of Texas. Kentucky also drops out of the top eight of our SEC baseball power rankings after dropping its series to LSU, though the Wildcats remain above the Tigers due to their overall body of work.

Vanderbilt and LSU are on the rise. The Commodores swept rival Tennessee in three one-run games and are up to No. 11 after a poor start. Tennessee, meanwhile, is all the way down to No. 14. Ole Miss is the biggest faller of the week, down six spots after an 0-4 week.