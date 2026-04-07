SEC Baseball Power Rankings: Week 8 leads to major shift across league

Fifteen of the 16 teams in the SEC suffered at least one loss last week. As a result, there’s a ton of movement in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings.

While there’s no change at the top or in the bottom three of this week’s rankings, every team in between moves at least a spot. There were a few series between teams ranked in D1Baseball’s top 25, as No. 4 Mississippi State hosted No. 5 Georgia, No. 11 Oklahoma hosted No. 16 Alabama, and No. 17 Arkansas hosted No. 18 Auburn.

Entering Week 9, Georgia sits alone atop the league standings with a 10-2 SEC record. The Bulldogs are followed by Texas (9-3), Alabama (8-4), Mississippi State and Florida (7-5) and then a big group of teams at 6-6 and 5-7.

Another massive week of action is about to get underway. Here’s how our SEC baseball power rankings shake out entering Week 9.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 26-5 (9-3 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Incarnate Word (Tuesday), at No. 18 Texas A&M (Friday-Sunday)

Texas began its week with a 10-8 win against Texas State before heading to South Carolina over the weekend. The Longhorns actually fell 9-1 in Thursday’s opener, and the rest of the series was tight as well. Still, Texas won 5-3 on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday to come back and clinch the series. Next up is a challenging road series at No. 18 Texas A&M.

Georgia catcher and outfielder Daniel Jackson (3) during Georgia’s game against Oakland at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

Previous Ranking: No. 3 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 27-6 (10-2 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Presbyterian (Tuesday), vs. Florida (Friday-Sunday)

Georgia was the only team in the SEC not to lose a single game last week. The Bulldogs defeated Georgia State 14-9 last Tuesday before sweeping No. 4 Mississippi State on the road. It was a loud statement, picking up 10-9, 3-1 and 8-5 victories to improve to 10-2 in league play. Georgia is now up to No. 2 in our SEC baseball power rankings and hosts Florida this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 25-8 (8-4 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Samford (Tuesday), vs. No. 22 Arkansas (Friday-Sunday)

Alabama continues its rapid rise and is up to No. 3 after another great week. The Crimson Tide won 4-3 at Jacksonville State last Tuesday before traveling to No. 11 Oklahoma. In that series, the two teams split the first two games with Alabama winning 10-7 on Thursday and losing 4-2 on Friday. In Saturday’s rubber game, the Tide won 3-2 to take the series. They’ll host No. 22 Arkansas this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 2 (-2)

Previous Week Record: 1-3 (0-3 in SEC)

Overall Record: 25-7 (7-5 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. UAB (Tuesday), vs. Tennessee (Friday-Sunday)

Mississippi State won 12-0 against Grambling last Tuesday, but that would be the last win of the week. The Bulldogs hosted No. 5 Georgia and were stunned in a clean sweep by the opposing Bulldogs. Mississippi State lost the series behind 10-9 and 3-1 losses on Thursday and Friday, and were handed the sweep with an 8-5, 10-inning loss on Saturday. The Bulldogs are now 7-5 in SEC play, and host Tennessee this weekend.

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies third baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) slides into second base with a double to lead off against the Tennessee Volunteers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 25-6 (7-5 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: at Texas State (Tuesday), vs. No. 2 Texas (Friday-Sunday)

Texas A&M continues to quietly creep higher in our SEC baseball power rankings. The Aggies are coming off a 3-1 week that started with a 16-2 win over Sam Houston last Tuesday and ended with a series win against Vanderbilt. Texas A&M lost the opener 14-8 on Thursday, but bounced back with 8-4 and 12-0 wins in a Friday doubleheader. A tough week awaits, with No. 2 Texas coming to town.

Previous Ranking: No. 8 (+2)

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 22-9 (6-6 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Jacksonville State (Tuesday), vs. Kentucky (Friday-Sunday)

Auburn fell in the rankings last week and lost 13-3 at No. 3 Georgia Tech last Tuesday. Over the weekend, the Tigers hosted another team moving down in No. 17 Arkansas. They won 10-2 in Thursday’s opener, but fell 3-2 on Friday. In Saturday’s finale, Auburn won 8-3 to clinch the series. They’ll look to build some momentum this weekend against Kentucky.

Liam Peterson, Florida – © Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (-2)

Previous Week Record: 1-3 (1-2 in SEC)

Overall Record: 24-9 (7-5 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: at No. 5 Florida State (Tuesday), at No. 4 Georgia (Friday-Sunday)

Florida lost its first two games of last week, 4-3 on Tuesday against Jacksonville and 6-4 in Thursday’s series opener against Ole Miss. The Gators won 2-0 on Friday to even the series with the Rebels, but fell 5-2 on Saturday to drop a series and fall in our SEC baseball power rankings. Now, a gauntlet of a week awaits, starting with No. 5 Florida State on the road on Tuesday, followed by a trip to No. 4 Georgia over the weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 12 (+4)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 22-11 (6-6 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Bethune-Cookman (Tuesday), at Ole Miss (Friday-Sunday)

LSU is trending back in the right direction. The Tigers won 16-6 last Tuesday against Southern, and then traveled to Tennessee over the weekend. After splitting the opening two games of the series with a 7-5 win on Friday and a 4-1 loss on Saturday, Sunday’s finale needed extra innings. The LSU offense exploded in the 12th inning, cementing a 16-6 win to take the series. Next up is a road trip to Ole Miss this weekend.

SEC Baseball Power Rankings: 9-16

© Jake Crandall/ Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

9. Ole Miss (+4)

10. Arkansas (-3)

11. Oklahoma (-2)

12. Kentucky (-2)

13. Vanderbilt (-2)

14. Tennessee

15. Missouri

16. South Carolina

Ole Miss is the lone team in the bottom half of our SEC baseball power rankings this week that’s on the rise. The Rebels took the series from Florida, but finished just outside of the top eight with a 5-7 SEC record. Arkansas drops out of the top half, as they also fell to 5-7 in league play by losing their series to Auburn.

Oklahoma, Kentucky and Vanderbilt each drop two spots. The Wildcats fell to Missouri, while the Sooners fell to Alabama and the Commodores fell to Texas A&M. The bottom three remain unchanged, with Missouri the only one winning its series but still sitting at 3-9 in SEC play.