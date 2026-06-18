SEC, Big Ten release emphatic pushback after changes to Protect College Sports Act

Congress has reportedly made some revisions to the Protect College Sports Act (PCSA), just perhaps not the ones the Big Ten and SEC were hoping for. On3’s Pete Nakos reported on one major change to the legislation on Thursday morning.

According to Nakos, an anti-super league provision in the PCSA that prevented leagues with more than $1 billion in annual revenue from acquiring the assets, media rights or membership of another conference has been modified. That threshold, which previously applied to the Big Ten and SEC, has been lowered to $700 million in annual revenue. It would now apply to the ACC and Big 12, as well, should it be voted into law.

The Big Ten and SEC released a joint statement following Nakos’ report. The leagues continue to politely protest the current direction of the proposed legislation.

“From the outset, we identified a set of essential revisions to the PCSA necessary for the long-term sustainability of college athletics,” the statement read. “We have worked with both majority and minority staff to advance those revisions, which focus on better supporting student-athletes and stabilizing the college sports environment. We continue to believe revisions are needed to secure our support for the bill.

“Despite our sustained engagement and good faith efforts, these critical revisions have not been accepted.”

The PCSA has been met with considerable resistance from many in college athletics, most notably the Big Ten and the SEC. But even some members of Congress have voiced their dissent with the bill as currently constructed.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) spoke out against the PCSA on Tuesday, saying the bill “goes too far.” He has proposed a different bill, the Student-Athlete Act, that has less restrictive covenants.

Tuberville’s comments came after he sent a letter outlining his concerns he has with the bipartisan bill, which is scheduled for a markup this week. He stressed the need to prioritize athletes’ education as they go through their college careers and criticized the amount of player movement in the landscape today.

“Two weeks ago, my colleagues here rolled out a bipartisan bill that aims to fix some of these problems,” Tuberville said. “I respect the work that they put into it. I know it all too well. I know they’re trying to solve a serious and very, very hard problem. It’s almost impossible. But I think their bill goes too far.

“Trust me, if I thought it’d work, I’d support it. Unfortunately, it gets too deep into the businesses of universities, conferences, athletics departments while doing far too little to give the student-athlete the stability and clarity that, actually, they need.”

The Big Ten and SEC noted that they remain hopeful that revisions to the PCSA can turn it into a workable piece of legislation for the NCAA and its membership. The statement on Thursday morning concluded:

“We are encouraged that several Commerce Committee members share our concerns and support these recommendations. We will continue working with stakeholders to ensure the PCSA delivers meaningful protections for student-athletes and lasting stability for college sports.”

On3’s Nick Schultz also contributed to this report.