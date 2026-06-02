SEC, Big Ten release joint statement on Protect College Sports Act, cite 'critical issues' with bill

Ahead of a Wednesday hearing on the Protect College Sports Act, the Big Ten and SEC released a joint statement against the bill in its current state. The two leagues cited “critical issues” with the bipartisan legislation, introduced by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) last week.

After the bill’s introduction last week, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey both said they wanted to review the legislation before expressing support. The ACC’s Jim Phillips and Big 12’s Brett Yormark, meanwhile, said they supported the bill.

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In Tuesday’s joint statement, the Big Ten and SEC came out against the legislation in its current state. While both conferences said they are in favor of a “sustainable national framework for college sports,” they plan to keep working with Cruz and Cantwell, as well as other members of Congress, to find improvements.

“The Big Ten Conference and the Southeastern Conference support a sustainable national framework for college sports – one with an effective transfer portal, clear eligibility standards, and protections and benefits for student-athletes,” the statement read. “While we appreciate the leadership of Senators Cruz and Cantwell in pursuing these shared goals, we do not support the Protect College Sports Act as drafted.

“The bill leaves critical issues unresolved. It does not meaningfully preempt the patchwork of state laws or provide the protections needed to make and enforce consistent rules, both essential to long-term stability in college athletics. It also shifts ongoing rulemaking to Congress, limiting the ability to adapt quickly as the landscape evolves. Rather than reducing litigation, the bill likely expands it without offering clear alternatives for dispute resolution. Finally, the bill alters the House settlement revenue sharing frameowkr in a way that may result in fewer student-athletes receiving direct revenue share payments.

“We are committed to working with Senators Cruz and Cantwell and other members of Congress to improve this legislation so that it can provide lasting stability for college athletics.”

This story will be updated.