SEC College Football Playoff picture for 2026: Best bets, serious contenders and dark horse

College Football Playoff
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- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Mississippi State intel: Bulldogs take lead for Rivals300 DL – plus front-runner status for second defender
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Prediction: Michigan to flip a Big Ten commit in the near future
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Prediction: Auburn to flip Big 12 commit
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Ole Miss projected to land one of the nation's top offensive linemen
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LSU intel: 5-star reaction, Tigers positioned for flips and more commitments
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Prediction: Illinois to land offensive target closing in on a commitment
NBA DRAFT
2026 NBA Mock Draft: ESPN releases new projections with intel one day before first round
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