SEC football, basketball coaches show off golf swings at annual Regions Tradition Pro-Am

Around this time every year, a handful of current and former SEC coaches from various sports get together for the annual Regions Tradition Pro-Am golf tournament at Greyston Golf & Country Club. Naturally, their swings are a source of endless amusement.

Of course, some coaches can really stripe a golf ball. Others? Well, they’re not exactly coming close to shooting their age.

Among this year’s contestants were former Alabama football coach Nick Saban, Georgia football coach Kirby Smart, current Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer, Auburn basketball coach Steven Pearl, Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats, Ole Miss football coach Pete Golding and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Want to take a look at their swings? You’re in luck. Each of the aforementioned coaches is featured below. Check it out.

Which @SEC coach has the best swing? 👀 pic.twitter.com/rsKnBW5Cec — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) April 29, 2026

The comments on the post ran the gamut. Many were worried Saban might have injured someone with his golf swing off the tee.

“Saban might have hit a pedestrian,” wrote one. “Do we know if anyone was injured after that Saban swing?” asked another.

Meanwhile, Golding appeared to have won the most favor with viewers. One chimed in:

“Golding was honestly solid, backswing needs a tiny bit of work but great follow-through. Deboer has the best backswing but not an awesome follow-through.”

Just before the event, most of the coaches met with the media. DeBoer, who earned some praise from onlookers after the fact, was quick to keep it real on his golf game and what he anticipated on the course.

“Not good, not good,” he said. “It’ll be interesting.”

So if it’s not the golf, what keeps DeBoer coming back to this event? He was candid.

“It’s just fun seeing everyone here,” he said. “So many fans and a great event all around. It’s always a fun day, so I’m excited to be back.”