SEC head coach rankings: Where all 16 coaches rank before the 2026 season kicks off

Ranking head football coaches is a lot like ranking the best restaurants. It changes regularly, and the tastes of the customers vary.

Sometimes, those restaurants that have been around the longest become staples because of longevity. Other times, restaurants burst onto the scene and become the rage. Consistency, quality and adaptability always matter when choosing a go-to restaurant.

We unveil our preseason ranking of the SEC head coaches with those same qualities in mind, and these rankings could look markedly different by the time we get to the end of the 2026 season. It’s not simply a list of the head coaches with the most wins, championships or longest tenures. We weighed the combination of career achievement, recent performance, program-building ability, roster building, player development and overall value in today’s market. Past accomplishments, especially at the Power Four level, matter. But so do factors such as current trajectory, adapting to the changing world of college football and winning at schools that were down and/or historically had not won at a high level.

1. Kirby Smart, Georgia

The top spot was a no-brainer. Granted, Georgia is 0-for-2 in its last two College Football Playoff appearances, but no current head coach in the country has established the kind of winning culture Smart has. The Bulldogs have won three of the past four SEC championships and are the only team in the country to finish in the top 7 of the final AP poll each of the past nine seasons. Smart has built a recruiting machine at Georgia and develops players as well as anybody. Just ask the NFL folks. He’s produced as many first-round picks (21) as he’s suffered losses at Georgia. The Bulldogs, who won back-to-back national championships in 2021-22, aren’t the biggest spenders in the NIL arms race, either, and Smart has been wise in the way the Bulldogs have spent money.

2. Steve Sarkisian, Texas

This was the toughest call: Sarkisian or Lane Kiffin at No. 2? Sarkisian gets the nod based on a 13-3 regular-season conference record in his first two seasons in the SEC, along with playoff appearances two of his last three years (two playoff wins in 2024) and a Big 12 championship in 2023. With its resources, Texas should always be playing for championships, but Sarkisian ended a long drought after the Longhorns had not won a Big 12 title since 2009. He’s 14-7 against nationally ranked teams over his past three seasons, and Texas’ recruiting and portal hauls under Sarkisian have been elite. His personal struggles at USC have been well chronicled, but the job he did at Washington is underrated given how bad the program was when he arrived. All this said, if the Longhorns miss the playoff for a second straight season in 2026, it will be a testy offseason in Austin.

3. Lane Kiffin, LSU

No coach has been more of a commodity than Kiffin, who had his choice of Florida and LSU this past offseason. He was Florida State’s target had Mike Norvell gone to Alabama in 2023, and Kiffin stayed at Ole Miss when Auburn came calling in 2022. Kiffin will always be a pariah in Oxford because of the manner in which he left, and his shtick isn’t for everybody. But he did things at Ole Miss that hadn’t been done in 50-plus years and built the program into a playoff contender with six top-15 wins over his last four seasons. Kiffin was also ahead of his time in using the transfer portal. He brought Florida Atlantic’s program back from the dead to win two conference championships. His one year at Tennessee might have been “Animal House” off the field, but the Vols bounced back with a winning record. His USC stint was bogged down by NCAA sanctions he inherited, and he was fired. He walks into a pressure-cooker at LSU and will be expected to win, and win big, immediately.

4. Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

Having to replace not only a legend, but arguably the greatest to ever do it, is the kind of task not everybody signs up for. But DeBoer did just that a year removed from taking Washington to the national championship game in 2023. The transition from Nick Saban would have been challenging for anybody, and DeBoer’s first season in Tuscaloosa had its share of hiccups. But he picked the Crimson Tide up off the ground in Year 2 after a season-opening loss to Florida State to get to the SEC championship game and win a game in the playoff. DeBoer owns a 20-6 record against top-25 teams in his six combined seasons at Fresno State, Washington and Alabama. Michigan was ready to open up the checkbook to get DeBoer last season, but he opted to stay and pocketed a $2 million raise. The stakes only go up in 2026, if that’s possible in Tuscaloosa.

5. Mike Elko, Texas A&M

In his second season at Texas A&M, Elko took the Aggies to their first College Football Playoff. Texas A&M wasn’t going to risk losing Elko to Penn State and locked him up with a new extension last November, paying him an average of $11.5 million. Elko’s been a head coach for only four years, but his teams are renowned for their toughness and physicality. At both of his head-coaching stops, he quickly improved the program. Duke had suffered through three straight losing seasons when he arrived. He won eight games his first season and nine his second season and left things in great shape for Manny Diaz. The Aggies’ 11 wins last season were their most since 2012, and Texas A&M tied a program record with 10 selections in the 2026 NFL draft.

6. Josh Heupel, Tennessee

Two years ago, Heupel had Tennessee in the playoff on the strength of a defense that played lights out that season. But a year later, he fired defensive coordinator Tim Banks after the Vols dipped to 8-5. It’s not really fair to label this as a make-or-break year for Heupel, especially when you consider the mess (with NCAA sanctions) he walked into in 2021. In his second season, the Vols won 11 games and beat ACC champion Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Even so, back-to-back mundane years wouldn’t sit well on Rocky Top. Heupel is likely to play a true freshman quarterback this season, Faizon Brandon, which is always dicey in the SEC. But his offenses at Tennessee have scored more than 30 points per game all five of his seasons. As head coach at UCF, he won an AAC championship and was 19-5 in league play in his three seasons in Orlando.

7. Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

Drinkwitz has brought stability to Missouri’s program, national relevance too, and administrators at other schools have noticed what he’s done. His name was high on several lists this past offseason for some of the high-profile jobs that were open, and Missouri signed him to a new deal paying him $10.75 million a year and committed more money for his staff. Over the past three seasons, Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss are the only three schools that have been members of the SEC all three years that have won more games than Missouri (29). Drinkwitz has an offensive background, but the Tigers have had some really good defenses on his watch. The program dipped to 8-5 a year ago with losses to all five ranked teams on the schedule, so this will be a big season for the Tigers, who may be without their best player, running back Ahmad Hardy. The only coach who’s been at his same school longer in the SEC than Drinkwitz is Smart.

8. Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

Where Lea should rank on this list makes for lively debate. But for now, the fact that he took Vanderbilt to the cusp of the playoff last season with a school-record 10 wins trumps everything else. Yes, at Vanderbilt, which has won 17 games over the past two seasons. That’s only been done one other time when James Franklin won 18 games in 2012-2013. Lea is a two-time SEC Coach of the Year winner and won the FWAA’s Eddie Robinson Award last season. He also flipped the nation’s top-ranked quarterback recruit, Jared Curtis, from Georgia. Success didn’t come overnight for Lea, who inherited a 13-game SEC losing streak, a skid that reached 26 straight games. A lot of eyes will be on Lea to see if he can have the same success without Diego Pavia. But from the way Lea has hired coaches, to the way he’s built the program from scratch, to the way he’s carved out top-20 wins (five over the past two seasons), he absolutely belongs in the upper half of the league. Lea had chances to go elsewhere in the offseason, but Vanderbilt locked him down with a lucrative new deal.

9. Brent Venables, Oklahoma

Anybody you ask in college football would tell you that Venables is one of the best defensive minds in the game, and his defenses are a pain to play against, going back to his days as Clemson’s defensive coordinator. In four years as Oklahoma’s head coach, it’s been a little bit of a seesaw for Venables – two losing seasons and two 10-win seasons. The Sooners made the playoff a year ago after bouncing back from an injury-marred 2024 season. Venables has made some key staff additions the last two years and will continue to call his own plays on defense. Oklahoma won six of seven Big 12 titles before Venables arrived in 2022, so he walked into a really good situation. This may be his best team in 2026, but the schedule is again brutal. The Sooners are still looking for their first postseason win under Venables, who was 5-2 against ranked opponents a year ago.

10. Jon Sumrall, Florida

All Sumrall has done is win, which is the reason he’s one of college football’s fastest-rising coaches. It’s also the reason he was on short lists at Auburn, Florida and just about everywhere else last season. Sumrall, 43, won two Sun Belt Conference championships at Troy, an AAC championship at Tulane and was 43-12 at those two stops. He took Tulane to the playoff season. He has SEC coaching experience at both Kentucky and Ole Miss, but now comes the real challenge: Proving that he can win as a head coach in the SEC at a blue-blood program that should never go through the kind of dismal stretch the Gators have with four losing seasons over the past five years. Florida hasn’t won 10 games in a season since 2019. We’ll see how quickly Sumrall can change that.

11. Shane Beamer, South Carolina

South Carolina is a tough job. Period. Beamer is one of two head coaches at the school over the past 40 years to win nine games in the regular season. The other is Hall of Famer Steve Spurrier, which should provide some perspective. But sandwiched around that 9-4 season in 2024 were two losing seasons for Beamer, who had never been an offensive or defensive coordinator when he got the job in 2021. He’s worked the recruiting trail hard with four straight top-20 recruiting classes from 2023-26, and perhaps his best coaching job came in 2022 when he guided the Gamecocks to eight wins despite having to play four different quarterbacks. The 1-7 league mark a year ago was a blow to both Beamer and the program and sets up what will be a pivotal 2026 season.

12. Pete Golding, Ole Miss

Trivia question: How many current SEC head coaches have more than one win in the 12-team playoff? The answer is two – Golding and Sarkisian. Golding is off to a rousing start in his head coaching career after taking Ole Miss to the playoff semifinals last season and playing Miami to the final seconds for a spot in the national championship game, but it’s just a start. Golding was promoted to head coach and took over during a chaotic time after Kiffin’s exit to LSU, and the Ole Miss players clearly were on board with the hire and responded to him in a major way. Golding also did an excellent job of retaining key players in the offseason. He will again call his own plays on defense, which is a heavy load. There’s just not a large enough body of work to rank him higher. At least, not yet.

13. Alex Golesh, Auburn

Golesh took a program at South Florida that had hit rock bottom and carved out three straight winning seasons, including a 9-3 mark a year ago. In the three seasons before Golesh arrived, South Florida had mustered a total of four wins. Included in the nine wins last season were triumphs over Florida and Boise State. Golesh brought 13 players with him from South Florida to Auburn, most notably quarterback Byrum Brown. They were a productive tandem in the AAC, but what matters now is putting up those same numbers in the SEC. Golesh is no stranger to the SEC and was a big part of developing Hendon Hooker in 2022 and calling plays for a Tennessee offense that led the country in scoring (46.1 points per game). There’s only one way to go on the Plains, and that’s up. Auburn has suffered through five straight losing seasons and hasn’t won 10 games in a season since 2017.

14. Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State

Lebby walked into an impossible situation two years ago on the heels of Mike Leach’s sudden death and then Zach Arnett taking over for one season in 2023 before being fired. The Bulldogs had very little NIL money to pay players in Lebby’s first season in 2024 and lost every SEC game, extending the Bulldogs’ SEC losing streak to 12 games. A year ago, Mississippi State was significantly improved and kept its quarterback for the future, uber-talented Kamario Taylor, along with several other key veterans. Lebby, whose offense averaged 30.4 points per game in 2025, steered his team to a 4-0 start, including a win over No. 12 Arizona State. But the Bulldogs won just once the rest of the way and couldn’t close out games they were in position to win, the two home overtime losses to Tennessee and Texas especially disappointing. Getting the program back above .500 would be a big step for Lebby in Year 3.

15. Ryan Silverfield, Arkansas

Silverfield was a consistent winner at Memphis after inheriting a strong program when Mike Norvell left for Florida State. Silverfield’s best seasons were in 2023 and 2024 when the Tigers won 10 or more games each year. He was never able to get Memphis to an AAC championship game after the Tigers won the AAC title in 2019 when he was still Norvell’s offensive line coach. Silverfield’s offenses ranked in the top 25 nationally in scoring each of the past four seasons, and he had some big wins — beating Arkansas, Mississippi State, Florida State, Iowa State, SMU, UCF and South Florida all three seasons Golesh was there. The rub among Memphis fans was that Silverfield was 12-20 against teams above .500. He’s come in and overhauled the Arkansas roster and tackles a major rebuilding job in Fayetteville, especially on defense, where the Hogs finished 129th nationally last season in scoring defense (33.8 points per game).

16. Will Stein, Kentucky

Stein’s only sin is that he has no head coaching experience. There’s nothing to go on at this point, but he has the personality and acumen to be an outstanding head coach. The second-youngest head coach in the Power Four ranks, the 36-year-old Stein takes on a tough challenge at Kentucky, but he’s right where he wants to be, having grown up a huge Kentucky fan. Already, Stein is recruiting at a high level and reeling in some key commitments for the 2027 class, and the players who played for him at Oregon when he was Dan Lanning’s offensive coordinator rave about playing in his system. Stein had some other head coaching opportunities, and when Mark Stoops was fired, Kentucky moved on Stein fast. Being the only coach in the league who’s never worn a head coach’s headset on game day is what landed Stein in the bottom spot. Nothing else.