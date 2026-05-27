SEC implements mandatory sports gambling education for student-athletes

The Southeastern Conference announced the launch of a new sports gambling educational video that will be mandatory viewing for all SEC student-athletes moving forward. This comes on the heels of the NCAA formally denying eligibility for Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby amid an ongoing investigation into his admitted sports gambling addiction.

The video must be viewed by all SEC student-athletes prior to the start of their team’s first regular season game in the upcoming 2026-27 athletic year beginning this Fall.

This report will be updated.