SEC power rankings: CBS Sports reveals updated list post-spring

CBS Sports has revealed its SEC power rankings after the teams completed their spring practice. The rankings follow CBS’s release of its Big Ten power rankings.

The pressure is on for the SEC to do big things in 2026. With a Big Ten team winning the college football national championship the last three seasons, SEC fans are wondering when the conference will return to the top of the mountain.

Georgia was the last SEC team to win it all and is the defending back-to-back conference champion. But does CBS Sports believe the Bulldogs are the best team in the SEC right now? Here’s a look at the entire list compiled by Brad Crawford.

Expectations are high in Austin, Texas, as fans expect QB Arch Manning to make major strides in 2026. With Manning and national defensive player of the year candidate Colin Simmons of the roster, the Longhorns should make a run at the title.

In 2025, Texas finished 10-3 and missed the playoffs. The Longhorns have a tough schedule in 2026, but if Manning lives up to the hype, it will be a special season for him and the rest of the squad.

Most Georgia fans would say the Bulldogs have underachieved the last three seasons because they have not won a playoff game. After winning national titles in 2021 and 2022, Georgia has set a high bar that is hard to reach consistently.

On the flip side, the Bulldogs have won the last two SEC titles and should be in line to win a third. QB Gunner Stockton returns, and head coach Kirby Smart will have his team ready to take on the likes of Oklahoma, Alabama, and Ole Miss.

The biggest move LSU made was getting Lane Kiffin to be the head coach. That led to him producing a roster that could make the Tigers a national title contender.

QB Sam Leavitt, OL Jordan Seaton, and EDGE Princewill Umanmielen are transfers that are expected to make an immediate impact. The first part of the schedule will be challenging with matchups against Clemson, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss.

Speaking of Ole Miss, the team has a chance to build on what it did in 2025. While the Rebels lost Kiffin and several key players, they bring back QB Trinidad Chambliss and RB Kewan Lacy.

After winning two playoff games with Pete Golding as the interim head coach last year, Ole Miss looks like a team that is here to stay. The matchup against LSU will likely be one of the most-watched games of the year.

The Aggies should be strong on defense, and they bring back QB Marcel Reed. But they are replacing four starters on the offensive line, and All-American defender Cashius Howell will be missed.

In 2025, Texas A&M went 11-0 before losing to Texas in the season finale and Miami in the first round of the College Football Playoff. If Reed improves, the Aggies should be back in the playoff mix.

It’s strange to see Alabama not on top of the rankings, but this is still a talented team with an upside. The issue is that the Crimson Tide doesn’t have the same depth as they did in the past because of how much college football has changed.

Alabama will need to solidify the QB position since Ty Simpson is now in the NFL. If the Crimson Tide don’t make a run at a national championship, head coach Kalen DeBoer will be feeling the heat from fans and alumni.

Oklahoma clinched a playoff spot last year but lost to Alabama at home. QB John Mateer should have more weapons to work with after the coaching staff reconstructed the wide receiver and tight end positions in the transfer portal.

Head coach Bret Venables also added experienced offensive linemen and strong defenders to help boost the roster. The Sooners should be in a position to reach the playoffs again if everything falls into place.

The Vols are looking for a new quarterback, and the battle between George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon will be interesting. The key to Tennessee’s success will be which QB comes out on top and makes plays consistently.

The defense should be improved with the addition of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Coming from Penn State, Knowles brought former starters Xavier Gilliam (defensive tackle), Chaz Coleman (EDGE), Amare Campbell (linebacker), and Dejuan Lane (safety) to strengthen the defense.

The Gators have a new head coach in Jon Sumrall, and fans want him to bring stability. Sumrall knows how to win, leading Tulane to a College Football Playoff appearance last year.

Florida’s starting QB will be either Aaron Philo or Tramell Jones. Philo might win the battle since he’s worked with new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner when they were at Georgia Tech last year.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz knows how to get his team ready to play week in and week out. But this year’s team might not have the firepower to hang with the SEC’s elite.

Ahmad Hardy returns after finishing second in the country in rushing last year. Austin Simmons, an Ole Miss transfer, will likely be the Tigers’ starting QB this fall.

CBS Sports reveals SEC Power rankings post-spring

11. South Carolina

12. Auburn

13. Vanderbilt

14. Kentucky

15. Mississippi State

16. Arkansas