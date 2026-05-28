SEC presidents push back against pooling media rights in Senate's 'Protect College Sports Act'

The SEC’s 16 presidents and chancellors pushed back on the idea of pooling of media rights included in the Senate’s bipartisan “Protect College Sports Act” released Tuesday in a joint statement Thursday. The “Protect College Sports Act” authored by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) establishes the opportunity for FBS conferences to collectively pool their media rights if 75% of the 138 FBS schools agree to do so.

“The Southeastern Conference recognizes and appreciated the many ongoing discussions regarding potential system-wide improvements to ensure the future success of college athletics,” the SEC statement began. “The SEC has been intentional, through years of thoughtful planning and decision-making, in strategically positioning itself for future media negotiations. The conference must retain the ability to act in the best interests of its membership. A such, the SEC does not support assigning its media rights to a third party and remains firmly committed to independently conducting its media negotiations.”

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SEC Presidents and Chancellors statement on media rights proposals: pic.twitter.com/eDAlWj2U1Y — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 28, 2026

The 111-page bipartisan “Protect College Sports Act,” which has yet to be formally introduced or put for a vote in the Senate, has already received serious pushback from both sides of the national debate. Among the most controversial proposals in the act include restrictions against head coaches leaving one school for another while their team is still in the midst of an ongoing season, referred to as the “Lane Kiffin rule,” as well as potential antitrust protections that would allow the NCAA to enforce restrictions around transfers, eligibility and a compensation cap for student-athletes but not head coaches. It also codifies many of the rules established by last Summer’s House v. NCAA settlement, and provides protection for the College Sports Commission to enforce those rules without legal challenges.

There are also specific restrictions that seem to target the SEC and Big Ten, including restrictions that prevent conferences that earn more than $1 billion in annual revenue from expanding beyond its current membership and potentially establishing “super leagues.” The Big Ten and SEC were the only two NCAA conferences with annual revenues exceeding $1 billion during fiscal year 2025.

— On3’s Pete Nakos contributed to this report.