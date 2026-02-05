SEC releases preseason baseball coaches poll for 2026 season

Baseball fans can rejoice. The SEC has released its preseason baseball coaches poll ahead of the 2026 season.

Defending National Champion LSU was named the SEC’s 2026 preseason favorite in the conference’s preseason baseball rankings released Thursday by the league. The Tigers received nine of the 16 available first-place votes and 231 total points to edge out Texas for the top spot.

Although 13 SEC teams made the 2025 NCAA Tournament, only Arkansas and LSU represented the league in the Men’s College World Series. The Razorbacks won the Fayetteville Regional, downed SEC foe Tennessee in the Fayetteville Super Regional, and won two games in the MCWS. They, however, fell to LSU in the MCWS Semifinals.

LSU won its eighth National Championship (all since 1991) after rolling through the Baton Rouge Regional/Super Regional/Men’s College World Series with just one loss (Little Rock in the Regional). It downed Coastal Carolina in back-to-back games in the Final to win the national title.

2026 SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)

Along with the preseason poll, Preseason First and Second Team All-SEC Teams were announced. LSU and Texas both had five players selected as Preseason All-SEC, tied for the most in the conference.

Preseason First Team All-SEC Selections

1B Gavin Grahovac ( Texas A&M )

( ) 2B Cam Kozeal ( Arkansas )

( ) 2B Chris Rembert ( Auburn )

( ) SS Tyler Bell ( Kentucky )

( ) SS Justin Lebron ( Alabama )

( ) 3B Ace Reese ( Mississippi State )

( ) C Ryder Helfrick ( Arkansas )

( ) OF Derek Curiel ( LSU )

( ) OF Henry Ford ( Tennessee )

( ) OF Caden Sorrell ( Texas A&M )

( ) DH/UTIL Noah Sullivan ( Mississippi State )

( ) SP Hunter Elliott ( Ole Miss )

( ) SP Casan Evans ( LSU )

( ) SP Liam Peterson ( Florida )

( ) SP Dylan Volantis ( Texas )

( ) RP Brandon Arvidson ( Tennessee )

( ) RP Zac Cowan ( LSU )

( ) RP Luke McNeillie (Florida)

Preseason Second Team All-SEC Selections