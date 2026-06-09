SEC releases statement following Protect College Sports Act meeting with Senators Ted Cruz, Maria Cantwell

As Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell continue to provide information about the Protect College Sports Act, a meeting recently took place with the SEC. Presidents and Chancellors of the conference hopped on a video conference to receive information about the bill proposed in the Senate.

Now, a statement has come from Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman, who serves as the chair of presidents and chancellors of the Southeastern Conference. She described the conversation as “productive” before saying the SEC will “work in the spirit of cooperation” with the two Senators.

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“The Presidents and Chancellors of the Southeastern Conference sincerely appreciate the opportunity to meet today with Senator Ted Cruz and Senator Maria Cantwell regarding the Protect College Sports Act,” the statement said. “This was a productive dialogue that enabled us to directly address the common views shared by our member universities, while also recognizing the positive elements of the bill working to establish greater stability in college sports.

“We are particularly encouraged that today’s conversation affirmed a shared understanding of what will be required to secure a sustainable future for college sports, delivering the stability and certainty that our student-athletes deserve and our fans want. We share a common goal of supporting student-athletes, universities, athletic programs, and the millions of fans who make college athletics such an important part of communities across the country.

“As conversations continue, we look forward to working together to ensure federal legislation includes a consistent national framework, appropriate rulemaking authority, safeguards against unnecessary litigation, and effective alignment with the House settlement’s revenue-sharing model. We are confident that, through continued collaboration, these priorities can be addressed in a way that supports the long-term success of college athletics and protects the opportunities and experiences that make college sports so meaningful.

“We pledge to work in the spirit of cooperation with Senators Cruz and Cantwell, their staffs, SEC leadership, and members of Congress to refine this important legislation in the interest of securing the future of college sports for the benefit of all student athletes.”

More on the Protect College Sports Act

The Protect College Sports Act takes aim at the transfer portal, coach movement and media rights, among other issues. Media rights have been a major point of discussion because of the provision giving schools the option to pool their rights once they reach a 75% threshold.

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The 111-page bill also has a provision that aims to prevent a “super league,” which Cruz has said the Big Ten and SEC want to form. However, commissioners Tony Petitti and Greg Sankey, respectively, have made clear that no such discussions have taken place.

A hearing for the bill took place last week on Capitol Hill with testimony from former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Notre Dame athletics director Pete Bevacqua and Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould, among others. Another is set for this week with witnesses such as Memphis head coach Charles Huff on the list of invitees.

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report