SEC reveals 2026 Men's Basketball Awards
On Monday, the Southeastern Conference revealed their men’s basketball awards. Each recipient was chosen via the league’s head coaches.
Leading the way was Florida’s Todd Golden, as he was named SEC Coach of the Year. Meanwhile, Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr. was chosen as the SEC Player of the Year, and the SEC Freshman of the Year, as well.
Meanwhile, Florida’s Ruben Chinyelu was the recipient of the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and SEC Defensive Player of the Year, with Texas’ Dailyn Swain voted the SEC Newcomer of the Year and Florida’s Urban Klavzar voted the SEC Sixth Man of the Year. Check out the fill list of winners below.
First Team
Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama
Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt
Second Team
Nate Ament, Tennessee
Rueben Chinyelu, Florida
Mark Mitchell, Missouri
Otega Oweh, Kentucky
Dailyn Swain, Texas
Third Team
Rashaun Agee, Texas A&M
Alex Condon, Florida
Keyshawn Hall, Auburn
Aden Holloway, Alabama
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
All-Defensive Team
Rueben Chinyelu, Florida
Somto Cyril, Georgia
Felix Okpara, Tennessee
Billy Richmond III, Arkansas
Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Amari Allen, Alabama
Nate Ament, Tennessee
Malachi Moreno, Kentucky
Meleek Thomas, Arkansas
Next up for the SEC is their conference tournament, which has become one of the more entertaining events in college basketball. Bridgestone Arena will once again play host in downtown Nashville, as the entire conference consolidates. The five-day event should provide plenty of drama and action before determining who is the league’s champion.
A bracket has officially been set following the conclusion of the regular season. Plenty was still on the line over the weekend for SEC teams. Movement in the standings shook a few things to set up a few interesting matchups.
Four games will take place on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Saturday brings the two semifinals before the championship game on Sunday afternoon, just ahead of the NCAA Tournament selection show. You can check out the full bracket HERE.