SEC reveals 2026 Men's Basketball Awards

On Monday, the Southeastern Conference revealed their men’s basketball awards. Each recipient was chosen via the league’s head coaches.

Leading the way was Florida’s Todd Golden, as he was named SEC Coach of the Year. Meanwhile, Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr. was chosen as the SEC Player of the Year, and the SEC Freshman of the Year, as well.

Meanwhile, Florida’s Ruben Chinyelu was the recipient of the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and SEC Defensive Player of the Year, with Texas’ Dailyn Swain voted the SEC Newcomer of the Year and Florida’s Urban Klavzar voted the SEC Sixth Man of the Year. Check out the fill list of winners below.

First Team

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Second Team

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Mark Mitchell, Missouri

Otega Oweh, Kentucky

Dailyn Swain, Texas

Third Team

Rashaun Agee, Texas A&M

Alex Condon, Florida

Keyshawn Hall, Auburn

Aden Holloway, Alabama

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

All-Defensive Team

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Somto Cyril, Georgia

Felix Okpara, Tennessee

Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Amari Allen, Alabama

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

SEC Awards

Coach of the Year: Todd Golden, Florida

Player of the Year: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Newcomer of the Year: Dailyn Swain, Texas

Freshman of the Year: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Sixth-Man of the Year: Urban Klavzar, Florida

Defensive Player of the Year: Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Next up for the SEC is their conference tournament, which has become one of the more entertaining events in college basketball. Bridgestone Arena will once again play host in downtown Nashville, as the entire conference consolidates. The five-day event should provide plenty of drama and action before determining who is the league’s champion.

A bracket has officially been set following the conclusion of the regular season. Plenty was still on the line over the weekend for SEC teams. Movement in the standings shook a few things to set up a few interesting matchups.

Four games will take place on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Saturday brings the two semifinals before the championship game on Sunday afternoon, just ahead of the NCAA Tournament selection show. You can check out the full bracket HERE.