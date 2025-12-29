SEC women's basketball power rankings
We’re seven weeks into the season and things are changing rapidly. Here are On3’s SEC women’s basketball power rankings.
1. Texas
Texas notched a win over SE Louisiana this week.
2. South Carolina
South Carolina notched a win over Providence. They’ll stay idle.
3. LSU
LSU beat Alabama State this week. They stay idle.
4. Kentucky
Kentucky earned a win over Hofstra this week.
5. Oklahoma
Oklahoma beat NC Central and will stay idle.
6. Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt dominated Stonehill on Sunday.
7. Ole Miss
Ole Miss fell to Michigan State and beat Alcorn State this week.
8. Tennessee
Tennessee beat USI early in the week.
9. Alabama
Alabama didn’t play this week and remains undefeated.
10. Mississippi State
Mississippi State dominated Samford this week.
11. Georgia
Georgia stays idle this week.
12. Texas A&M
Texas A&M stays idle this week.
13. Auburn
Auburn stays idle this week.
14. Florida
Florida beat Furman at home this week.
15. Missouri
Missouri beat Kansas City in overtime this week.
16. Arkansas
Arkansas fell to Arkansas State at home.