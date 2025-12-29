We’re seven weeks into the season and things are changing rapidly. Here are On3’s SEC women’s basketball power rankings.

1. Texas

Texas notched a win over SE Louisiana this week.

2. South Carolina

South Carolina notched a win over Providence. They’ll stay idle.

3. LSU

LSU beat Alabama State this week. They stay idle.

4. Kentucky

Kentucky earned a win over Hofstra this week.

5. Oklahoma

Oklahoma beat NC Central and will stay idle.

6. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt dominated Stonehill on Sunday.

7. Ole Miss

Ole Miss fell to Michigan State and beat Alcorn State this week.

8. Tennessee

Tennessee beat USI early in the week.

9. Alabama

Alabama didn’t play this week and remains undefeated.

10. Mississippi State

Mississippi State dominated Samford this week.

11. Georgia

Georgia stays idle this week.

12. Texas A&M

Texas A&M stays idle this week.

13. Auburn

Auburn stays idle this week.

14. Florida

Florida beat Furman at home this week.

15. Missouri

Missouri beat Kansas City in overtime this week.

16. Arkansas

Arkansas fell to Arkansas State at home.