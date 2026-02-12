SEMO announces death of football player Danny Duray

Southeast Missouri State football player Danny Duray died early Wednesday morning, the program announced. Duray played kicker for the Redhawks.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that one of our student-athletes passed away,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke. “This is a heartbreaking loss for our department, our campus community, and especially for those who knew and cared for him closely. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Duray family.”

Duray was in his second stint with SEMO at the time of his death. He committed to the Redhawks out of high school, but transferred away after redshirting as a true freshman. Duray transferred to College of DuPage where he finished the season having made 32-of-33 PATs, 10-of-13 field goals and scored 62 points as the team’s place kicker.

“Today is one of the hardest days I’ve experienced as a coach. We lost a young man who mattered deeply to our program and to so many,” said Head Football Coach Tom Matukewicz. “Our team is hurting. Danny’s family is hurting. We are going to wrap our arms around them the best we can and walk through this pain together.”