Senate Commerce Committee responds to Big Ten and SEC, warns of further destabilization of college sports

The fireworks are flying ahead of a Wednesday hearing on the Protect College Sports Act. On Tuesday evening, the Big Ten and the SEC released a joint statement against the bill in its current state, citing “critical issues” with the bipartisan legislation. The Senate Commerce Committee majority spokesperson issued a response an hour or two later.

Among other things, it warned of further destabilization of college sports if the powers that be can’t work together. It also cited potential fallout impacting Olympic sports.

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“The SEC and Big Ten agree the current system is broken and that college sports needs a national framework,” the Senate Commerce Committee statement read. “That’s significant. We look forward to receiving constructive feedback from both conferences, but it’s vital that Congress fixes the court-induced chaos now rather than allow litigation, NIL bidding wars, and Power 2 consolidation to further destabilize college sports.

“Inaction will mean the shuttering of storied football and basketball programs across the country and the cancellation of many more Olympic sports, which will rob opportunity from thousands of student athletes.”

After the bill’s introduction last week, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey both said they wanted to review the legislation before expressing support. The ACC’s Jim Phillips and the Big 12’s Brett Yormark, meanwhile, said they supported the bill.

In Tuesday’s joint statement, the Big Ten and SEC came out against the legislation in its current state. While both conferences said they are in favor of a “sustainable national framework for college sports,” they plan to keep working with Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), who introduced the bill, as well as other members of Congress, to find improvements.

“The Big Ten Conference and the Southeastern Conference support a sustainable national framework for college sports – one with an effective transfer portal, clear eligibility standards, and protections and benefits for student-athletes,” the statement read. “While we appreciate the leadership of Senators Cruz and Cantwell in pursuing these shared goals, we do not support the Protect College Sports Act as drafted.

“The bill leaves critical issues unresolved. It does not meaningfully preempt the patchwork of state laws or provide the protections needed to make and enforce consistent rules, both essential to long-term stability in college athletics. It also shifts ongoing rulemaking to Congress, limiting the ability to adapt quickly as the landscape evolves. Rather than reducing litigation, the bill likely expands it without offering clear alternatives for dispute resolution. Finally, the bill alters the House settlement revenue sharing framework in a way that may result in fewer student-athletes receiving direct revenue share payments.

“We are committed to working with Senators Cruz and Cantwell and other members of Congress to improve this legislation so that it can provide lasting stability for college athletics.”

On3’s Nick Schultz also contributed to this report.