Senators introduce bipartisan college sports bill with transfer, coaching movement enforcement

Sens. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) and Maria Cantwell (D., Wash.) have agreed on bipartisan legislation that would usher in sweeping reform to college sports, bringing a narrow antitrust exemption to the NCAA and introducing transfer enforcement, sources tell On3.

The Protect College Sports Act would create an agent registry limiting fees to 5%, allow the pooling of media rights and bar coaches from leaving their team before the season ends, dubbed by some as the “Lane Kiffin rule.” Yahoo Sports first reported the legislation was being introduced.

Athletes would be allowed to transfer only once if the legislation were approved. Currently, players can transfer freely with no limit on the number of times.

The bill would establish a five-year eligibility rule for college athletes and prohibit professional players from participating in college athletics if they previously earned compensation beyond prize money. The legislation would grant antitrust protections around transfers, eligibility and the compensation cap, while also giving the College Sports Commission the ability to enforce its rules without legal challenge.

The bill also includes the opportunity for the schools to collectively pool rights. A minimum threshold of 75% of the 138 FBS schools must be reached to pool rights.

The growing tensions around CSC enforcement come at a critical time for the future of college sports. For the last five years and counting, the NCAA and power conferences have lobbied in Washington, D.C., for Congressional legislation.

Last week, the SCORE Act died. The NCAA-backed bill would have granted conferences legal protection to enforce transfer movement and cap compensation. But the bill was pulled from markup due to opposition from the Congressional Black Caucus.

The Protect College Sports Act is the best chance for college sports legislation to date; however, the Senate is working on a deadline. The odds of any legislation moving forward after the summer recess in August are slim with midterms around the corner.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.