Sergio Vega, Brock Hardy preview third meeting in 2026 NCAA Wrestling semifinals

Sergio Vega (Oklahoma State) and Brocky Hardy (Nebraska) are set for the third meeting this season but this time, a trip to the NCAA Wrestling finals is on the line. Vega beat Hardy twice at the National Duals Invitational in November and during their dual in December, 13-2 and by fall (1:47).

Vega has a lot of hype as an undefeated freshman for the Cowboys while Hardy is coming off an NCAA finals run in 2025, a loss to Ohio State‘s Jesse Mendez. Mendez, who’s on the opposite side of the 141 lbs. bracket, already previewed a potential final against Vega.

“Wrestling is fun,” Vega said after his interaction with Hardy backstage was caught on camera. “That’s just what it is, we’re going to wrestle hard. We’re going to get in a lot of fun positions, I’m excited for that. I’ve been wanting to wrestle him since I was in high school, him and Jesse were always doing good. Great opportunities to wrestle studs … on a big stage. Just gotta show up.”

Oklahoma State’s Sergio Vega and Nebraska’s Brock Hardy preview their 141-pound NCAA semifinal.



NCAA coverage presented by @CKAwrestling #ncaas pic.twitter.com/ANX2OjeEYY — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) March 20, 2026

Vega is on the podium for the first time in his young career while Hardy will finish, at minimum, as a four-time All-American for Nebraska. He beat Mendez in the Big Ten Championships last year before falling the NCAA Finals. While the goal is beat Mendez for both Vega and Hardy, they have to get through each other first Friday night.

“(Vega) has gotten the best of me two times, I gotta make the adjustments,” Hardy said. “I got a lot of respect there. He’s a stud, he wrestles a lot of ways that are really cool and I wanna learn from him. But I also want to beat him.”

Whether it’s Vega or Hardy, Mendez will take either matchup. Granted, he has to get by Lehigh’s Luke Stanich first, who’s also undefeated. But Vega, in addition to Hardy of course, is a “get your popcorn” type of matchup against the Buckeye.

“I try not to think about it too much,” Mendez said of potential opponents Wednesday. “But you will get excited for those matches. Going into your senior year, you get a fiery freshman, and you want those cool story lines when you’re looking back at your career. I’m really excited for it. Hopefully the cards play out to where that match-up happens.”