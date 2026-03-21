Sergio Vega takes down Jesse Mendez in overtime, becomes first undefeated true freshman national champion since 1947
Sergio Vega made history nearly 80 years in the making in Cleveland Saturday night. The Oklahoma State true freshman beat two-time champion Jesse Mendez (Ohio State) 4-1 in sudden victory to win the 141 pound crown. Vega was the first undefeated true freshman since 1947.
It capped a 24-0 season for Vega in 2025-26, a year in which he was never taken down a single time. Mendez was on a war path for a third title and potential Hodge Trophy, but it was not meant to be.
Vega out-scrambled the two-time champ and ended on top in overtime. He described it in typical Vega fashion.
“That was freakin’ awesome,” Vega said after his win. “Took them a while to call the takedown, but it just hit me right away. I was around him. It was awesome. I’ve never had a moment like that in my life. It was awesome.”
For a freshman that didn’t give up a single takedown all year, he surely didn’t act like it. Vega mentioned how much he was beat up in the Oklahoma State wrestling room.
Top 10
- 1New
Joshua Jefferson injury
ISU star's status vs. UK
- 2Hot
Paul Mainieri
South Carolina to part ways
- 3
Otega Oweh NIL
Signs with BWW
- 4Trending
Coaching Carousel Intel
Hubert Davis decision for UNC
- 5
South Carolina Hot Board
Top baseball HC candidates
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“I’ll tell you what, I gave up a lot of takedowns because in the room I was getting beat up,” Vega said. “That’s the reason why I go out there and I could do good because all my partners — me and Casey, we shared a good moment, too, and I’m so grateful for him. He got me ready for that match. And I promise you I will not be where I am without him.
“Just months of just again beating up and fighting through those days where I’m just so frustrated because I can’t do anything to that guy, and he just midway through the season I started getting better. But still to this day, he just helped me so much. I’m so grateful for him with all the extra workouts and all the motivation, everything. He got me ready for that moment. I’m so grateful for him.”
As far as the final takedown that won it, Vega saw that situation before. No one stops Mendez’s double leg, unless your name is Sergio Vega.
“He’s an awesome wrestler,” the Cowboy said. “That double leg, it’s hard to stop a double leg. But I feel like I’m a good guy to do it … And once I sat the corner, I felt really good in that position. He got my ankle pretty tight. It was like, oh, I didn’t know if I wanted to keep wrestling. But national championship on the line, break my leg, I don’t care.”