Sergio Vega made history nearly 80 years in the making in Cleveland Saturday night. The Oklahoma State true freshman beat two-time champion Jesse Mendez (Ohio State) 4-1 in sudden victory to win the 141 pound crown. Vega was the first undefeated true freshman since 1947.

It capped a 24-0 season for Vega in 2025-26, a year in which he was never taken down a single time. Mendez was on a war path for a third title and potential Hodge Trophy, but it was not meant to be.

Vega out-scrambled the two-time champ and ended on top in overtime. He described it in typical Vega fashion.

“That was freakin’ awesome,” Vega said after his win. “Took them a while to call the takedown, but it just hit me right away. I was around him. It was awesome. I’ve never had a moment like that in my life. It was awesome.”

For a freshman that didn’t give up a single takedown all year, he surely didn’t act like it. Vega mentioned how much he was beat up in the Oklahoma State wrestling room.

“I’ll tell you what, I gave up a lot of takedowns because in the room I was getting beat up,” Vega said. “That’s the reason why I go out there and I could do good because all my partners — me and Casey, we shared a good moment, too, and I’m so grateful for him. He got me ready for that match. And I promise you I will not be where I am without him.

“Just months of just again beating up and fighting through those days where I’m just so frustrated because I can’t do anything to that guy, and he just midway through the season I started getting better. But still to this day, he just helped me so much. I’m so grateful for him with all the extra workouts and all the motivation, everything. He got me ready for that moment. I’m so grateful for him.”

As far as the final takedown that won it, Vega saw that situation before. No one stops Mendez’s double leg, unless your name is Sergio Vega.

“He’s an awesome wrestler,” the Cowboy said. “That double leg, it’s hard to stop a double leg. But I feel like I’m a good guy to do it … And once I sat the corner, I felt really good in that position. He got my ankle pretty tight. It was like, oh, I didn’t know if I wanted to keep wrestling. But national championship on the line, break my leg, I don’t care.”