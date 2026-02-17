Seth Greenberg calls for Kansas State to honor Jerome Tang's buyout: 'Pay the man'

Kansas State fired Jerome Tang for cause on Sunday, with Wildcats AD Gene Taylor citing recent public comments as well as the program’s overall direction as reasons for his termination. However, Tang has already lawyered up and plans to fight the decision.

If the for cause firing stands, it’ll cost the former Kansas State head coach north of $18 million in his contract buyout and the Wildcats wouldn’t have to pay him a dime. ESPN College GameDay host Seth Greenberg has since come out in support of Tang, calling for the athletic department to give him his money.

“They decided to fire him — without cause, because they don’t have a cause,” Greenberg said at halftime of Monday’s Duke vs. Syracuse matchup in the ACC. “Honor the contract and pay the man. The only thing he did, he did not win enough games. That’s why they’re firing him end of conversation.”

The comments that got Tang into hot water with the Kansas State brass came after a loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday. He called it “embarrassing” and said his players didn’t deserve to wear the uniform while saying that “very few” of his players would be returning next year before vowing to “get this thing right.”

Tang has now retained Tom Mars and Bennett Speyer as his attorneys for his case against the university. Mars sent an ominous message toward the Wildcats’ athletic department on Monday, but told On3 that their camp will wait to file a suit for a couple of days in the case K-State brass “regain their senses.”

Tang released a statement after his firing on Sunday. He voiced his disappointment with the characterization of his termination, stating that he has “always acted with integrity and faithfully fulfilled my responsibilities as head coach.”

Tang finished his tenure with a 71-57 overall record in nearly four seasons at the helm of the program. He led the Wildcats to a 26-10 record in 2022-23 and took Kansas State all the way to the Elite Eight before things went downhill over the coming seasons.

Since that run, Kansas State went 45-47 which ended in his termination on Sunday. The Wildcats were 10-15 at the time with a 1-11 record against the Big 12 Conference including seven straight losses.