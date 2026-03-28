Seth Greenberg calls out LSU, Will Wade for handling coaching change: 'Matt McMahon got screwed'

Will Wade is back in charge of the LSU men’s basketball program after an abrupt end to the Matt McMahon era. McMahon took over for Wade in 2022 after he was fired and now, the Tigers have decided it was time to make the switch.

However, ESPN’s Seth Greenberg has taken issue with how the Tigers’ athletic department went about the hire. It appeared that Wade, who took the same job at NC State not even a year ago, was hired almost simultaneously as McMahon was let go.

“First of all, Matt McMahon got screwed because he inherited Will Wade’s mess and had to clean it up with the least resources humanly possible. And then the way they fired him and within a day hired his replacement,” Greenberg said on ESPN College GameDay ahead of the Elite Eight.

Greenberg placed the blame on both Wade and the LSU administration for the way they handled the situation. LSU for how they treated McMahon with respect, and for Wade with how he blindsided NC State with his decision to leave after one season.

“You have a right to change coaches, but you also have a responsibility to do the right thing,” Greenberg continued. “Will Wade, pick up the phone from LSU, call (NC State AD) Boo Corrigan and say, ‘You know, we’re going to have a coaching opening. We’re going to make a change, and we’ll have Will Wade as our top candidate. I just want to let you know we’re going to reach out to his representative.’ Do the right thing. You’re going to change jobs?

“Boo Corrigan hired you. Instead of having your agent send an email, you need to either pick up the phone, or if you’re still in Raleigh, go over to Boo Corrigan’s office and say, ‘Boo, I understand. I appreciate the opportunity. This is too great a situation for me and my family.’ But to do it in the dark of night, I’m sorry, I have a major problem with that.”

Greenberg’s co-host on ESPN College GameDay, Jay Bilas, agreed with him. Bilas also has taken issue with this, believing it’s brought to light a major issue facing college athletics. He recently called out the double-standard between college coaches and players leaving for another program. He wants both to be held to the same set of rules regarding tampering or poaching, which was not the case in Wade’s situation.

Regardless, Will Wade is back at LSU for the foreseeable future — seven years to be exact. He’ll look to return the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament in 2026 for the first time since he was coaching there in his first stint.