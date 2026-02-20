NCAA president Charlie Baker met with media ahead of their annual mock NCAA Tournament seeding exercise on Thursday at NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis. Before diving into what this year’s 68-team field might look like if the season ended today, however, Baker made it clear where he stands on the topic of future NCAA Tournament expansion.

“We’re still talking about it,” Baker told reporters Thursday morning, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. “I’d like to see it expand.”

The idea of NCAA Tournament expansion has been tossed around since 2011, when the field expanded from 64 to 68 and the ‘First Four’ Round was introduced. The modern NCAA Tournament has been composed of 68 teams for the past 14 seasons (2011-2025). Prior to 2011, the 64-team NCAA Tournament format stood for 25 seasons (1985-2010).

Seth Greenberg on NCAA Tournament expansion: ‘I think we need to expand’

ESPN’s Seth Greenberg revealed his thoughts on potential NCAA Tournament expansion on Friday morning’s edition of ‘Get Up‘.

“I think we need to expand,” Greenberg said. “There’s 361 Division I teams. You want to keep the little guys in there with 31 automatic bids. Of those 31 automatic bids, probably 26 of them have nothing in common with the Power-Five’s. So, let’s start with 76. The First Four would become the First 24. But I would take, and this is where I’m a bit controversial, but I would take the 24 lowest seeded teams. I don’t care if they’re power conference or non-power conference. Most of them are going to be non-power conference. They’ll play against each other to get into the bracket like the First Four is, but there would be 12 of those games.

“And then, we’d have the bracket like we normally have. Too many good teams, and let’s face it, it’s finances. These Power-Five teams basically fuel the NCAA. You still have a chance for the upsets, but when you have 16-18 team leagues, you can’t have five or six teams from those leagues in the Tournament. Those schools have spent too much money investing in those programs. Let’s try 66. They said 32 was no good and 48 was no good. They said it was gonna ruin the Tournament. The Tournament cannot be ruined. Forget about it. Just go to 76, and we’ll be fine.”

Thanks to Field of 68‘s Jeff Goodman, the bracket for the annual mock NCAA Tournament seeding exercise was revealed. If expansion comes within the next few seasons, however, this bracket would look much different.

1 Seeds: Arizona, Duke, Houston, Michigan

2 Seeds: Illinois, Iowa State, Purdue, UConn

3 Seeds: Florida, Gonzaga, Kansas, Nebraska

4 Seeds: Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan State, Virginia

5 Seeds: Louisville, St. John’s, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

6 Seeds: BYU, Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas Tech

7 Seeds: Clemson, Iowa, Saint Louis, Villanova

8 Seeds: NC State, Texas A&M, Utah State, Wisconsin

9 Seeds: Indiana, Saint Mary’s, SMU, UCF

10 Seeds: Auburn, Miami, Texas, USC

11 Seeds: Akron, Georgia/Miami (OH), Missouri/Santa Clara, Tulsa

12 Seeds: Hawaii, High Point, Liberty, Stephen F. Austin

13 Seeds: Murray State, Temple, Troy, UNC Wilmington

14 Seeds: Cal Baptist, East Tennessee State, Portland State, St. Thomas (MN)

15 Seeds: Navy, Siena, UT Martin, Wright State

16 Seeds: Bethune-Cookman/Vermont, Central Arkansas, Dartmouth/Morgan State, Long Island University