Seth Greenberg explains 'Calipari effect' at Arkansas, sends warning to Big Blue Nation

John Calipari’s coaching and recruiting philosophies were contentious subjects surrounding his final years at Kentucky. Now in his second season at Arkansas, his Razorbacks are in the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year.

Calipari is still recruiting at an elite level, which is apparent in star freshman Darius Acuff, and is now back to consistently winning in March. ESPN’s Seth Greenberg dispelled the belief that Calipari had ever fallen out of touch in the current state of college basketball, or that his coaching focused on the wrong things.

“It’s the Calipari effect, whether you like him or you hate him, but you’re going to know where he stands, whether you think he can coach or he can’t coach,” Greenberg said during SportsCenter on Sunday. “Oh, he lost his fastball at Kentucky. Well, he’s back-to-back Sweet 16’s now. (Eric Musselman) did a good job at Arkansas, but he didn’t bring the attention, the enthusiasm, the excitement to the program like John Calipari does.”

Greenberg said the ‘Calipari effect’ follows him everywhere he goes. Calipari’s “it-factor” helps him connect with fans, his team, recruits and can create a synergy around the program.

“When John Calipari picks up the microphone, everyone listens,” Greenberg said. “When John Calipari walks in the room,” Greenberg said. “All eyes are on him, and the energy and the enthusiasm, the attention that he’s brought to Arkansas is absolutely second to none.

“And if he wins one more game, not only will America understand, but there will be one fan base that will lose their minds.”

A not-so-subtle warning to Big Blue Nation from Greenberg. However, Kentucky fans were critical of Calipari’s coaching philosophy toward the end of his tenure. A decade-long drought from the Final Four amid the birth of NIL and the NCAA transfer portal, fans wanted Calipari to change the way he structured his roster and the now Arkansas coach wouldn’t budge.

He moved on to Arkansas after going 1-3 in the NCAA Tournament in his last three seasons with the Wildcats. Now, he’s gone to consecutive Sweet 16’s and has the Razorbacks awaiting the winner of No. 1 seed Arizona and No. 9 seed Utah State.

While Arkansas has flourished, Kentucky has largely struggled with injuries and mounting criticism of Mark Pope’s system. Still, the Wildcats have a chance to make it back to the Sweet 16, like Arkansas, in consecutive seasons under their new head coach. They’ll have to get past No. 2 seed Iowa State to do so, however.