Seth Greenberg names Top 5 players in Men's March Madness 2026

ESPN’s Seth Greenberg named the top five players in the Men’s March Madness (NCAA Tournament) for its 2026 edition. These players could make or break their or other team’s chances!

All of these players look like bonafide NBA stars at some point as well. But now that the lights are brightest and the brackets are official, it’s time for them to step up.

So without further ado, let’s dive into Greenberg’s top five players in the NCAA Tournament. We start with the best of the best!

Greenberg: “The guy never has a bad game. Six-nine, drives it from the elbow, shoots the three … He’s a great passer. His physicality (is great), but to me, it’s his maturity, how he carries himself. He’s all about one thing and one thing only, winning, fiercely competitive, hence winning plays … He is absolutely different.”

Boozer is arguably the best player in college basketball. And he’ll have to be in order to help carry Duke through their injuries in March Madness.

Steve Roberts-Imagn Imagesduring the first half

Greenberg: “What he did in the SEC tournament, he’s done all season long. This guy, Darius Acuff, absolutely ridiculous. SEC Player of the Year, Freshman of the year, SEC tournament player of the tournament. This guy knocks down big shots. But the thing that impressed me the most in the SEC tournament the plays he made for others, big time shot maker … and a guy that may lead John Calipari back to a Final Four.”

Acuff was magnificent in the SEC Tournament, helping the Razorbacks to a title. Now, can he do it again in the NCAA Tournament? Greenberg seems to think so as John Calipari and crew are set up nicely for a Final Four run.

Greenberg: “AJ Dybantsa … This dude, he reminds me of Tracy McGrady. He just makes play after play. You get to the ball in the middle third of the floor and you cannot stop it. You play a second defender on him, he’s a terrific passer, physically strong, gets to the rim, shoots the three, terrific passer, has a toughness about him, and rebounds the ball. He gets a defensive rebound. It’s a fast break, making plays.”

A potential No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, Dybantsa has been great all season long. This year, he averages 25.3 points per game to go along with nearly seven rebounds. He can pass too! He can carry BYU far.

Greenberg: “Then you got Illinois. Illinois has got a great bracket, by the way, and this Keaton Wagler kid, six foot six … Reminds me a little bit of Steph Curry. He can drive and finish around the basket. He’s got deep, logo range. He’s born to score, another three level scorer, can play on the ball, off the ball, a willing passer, an elite defender, and a guy that has not a good middle game, but a great middle game. This guy right here could ride up the NCAA tournament.”

Wagler is the key to Illinois’ success in March Madness. If Greenberg’s words, regarding his comparison to Steph Curry, are true, watch out. Wagler averages just about 18 points a game this season.

Darryn Peterson TCU

Greenberg: “He’s the most dynamic scorer in college basketball. Three level scorer, terrific finisher. When he has the ball all other eight eyes, the defenders are on him, an alert defender, a great finish around the basket, to release it in all different angles and unlimited range. The big question is you’ve got to learn to play in the flow of your offense and be selectively aggressive, and that’s the key.”

Peterson is indeed a dynamic player as Greenberg says. The questions linger about his shape, health and willingness to play. Fair or not, that’ll be a storyline in the postseason. Still, this man can take over the whole tournament and lead Kansas to a title.